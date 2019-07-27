Ex-Republican governor calls Trump an ‘unhinged racist’ and the GOP ‘will go down with him’

President Donald Trump’s overt racism is taking its toll as he tries to shore up his far-right white base. Republican Gov. Bill Weld is taking Trump on in the primary, and Saturday he blasted the president for being an “unhinged racist.”

Weld was the only Republican willing to attend the NAACP presidential candidate forum this week. He blasted the president’s history of racism, and he called on the GOP to denounce the racism, saying it an issue of morality.

In an interview with MSNBC, Weld confessed he doesn’t understand what’s happening to Republican in Washington.

“I’m having a vision of the future, and my vision of the future is that the president is becoming increasingly unhinged and over the top in his latest ludicrous attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (R-MD) was just more of the same,” Weld said. “And I think he’s going to take the party down with him. They may have a little Dunkirk or an island of states that George Wallace took in 1968, but that’s about it. The days of this particular constellation of the Republican Party in Washington, their days as a national party could be finished and go down with Donald Trump in 2020.”

Watch his comments below: