Ex-RNC head rips cowardly GOP lawmakers for ‘waving the white flag’ and letting Mitch McConnell help the Russians

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele took a shot at his own party for standing by and letting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) kill separate bills that would protect elections from Russian meddling in elections.

Speaking with host David Gura, Steele was asked about a warning from Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) for Congress to act before the 2020 election rolls around.

“Declare the space and push the Senate and the House to move and act,” Steele suggested. “All of these scenarios that we’ve been dealing with, we deal with them and have to deal with them in the way we do because at least half the participants don’t act or react.”

“You know, when you have four pieces of legislation that are put up to deal with ballot security, safeguarding our elections and the Republican Majority Leader blocks those four, okay, that’s fine — then what are your plans?” he continued. “If you don’t like the four that we’ve put up, then give us your plan. Give us something. Don’t just go home for summer recess.”

“So when you look at someone like Burr who’s saying, look, we’ve got to start to move and act and do these things, the test for him is going to be to get his colleagues to get behind and reinforce that effort'” he added.

“Yeah, I can stand up and wave the white flag and say, ‘okay,’ but if we don’t…” he ended leaving the question dangling.

