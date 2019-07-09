Federal Judge blocks DOJ attorneys from fleeing 2020 Census case after losing at the Supreme Court

Donald Trump’s Department of Justice was blocked from bringing in a new team of attorneys to argue the 2020 Census case — that the DOJ already lost at the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the DOJ attempted to bring in an entirely new slate of attorneys.

Judge Jesse Furman rejected almost all of the attempted move during an order released on Tuesday.

The judge said the motion by the DOJ was “patently deficient,” except in the case of two attorneys who were allowed to leave the case as they no longer work for the DOJ.

“Defendants provide no reason, let alone ‘satisfactory reasons’ for the substitution of counsel,” Furman wrote in his order.

