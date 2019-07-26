Feds want to play clip from ‘The Godfather Part II’ at Roger Stone’s trial: MSNBC legal correspondent
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to let them play a movie clip at Roger Stone’s trial, MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent reported Friday evening.
Frank “Frankie Five Angels” Pentangeli was a character in the 1974 movie “The Godfather Part II.”
In the Oscar-winning film, Pentangeli’s character is set to testify before a Senate committee but recanted his earlier testimony after his brother’s life was threatened by the mob.
Stone told his associate, Randy Credico, to practice his Pentangeli impersonation.
“Now, prosecutors are calling Stone on his drama here, saying since he brought this up as the foundation of what he told a witness to do, they intend to show jurors exactly what Stone is referring to, adding to not show the clip at trial would deprive jurors of significant context for understanding critical messages in this case,” Ari Melber reported.
“And in the Godfather series, the message was lie to the feds, lie to the prosecutors, lie to Congress — or somebody gets hurt,” Melber reminded.
Watch:
Police are hunting for former state GOP chair — whose ‘whereabouts might be unknown’: report
Police have yet to capture a former state Republican Party chair who has had multiple legal scandals since stepping down earlier this year.
"Police have been looking for former Idaho GOP chair Jonathan Parker," the Idaho Statesman reports. "In addition to three pending criminal cases, Parker has three new arrest warrants: violating a no-contact order; witness intimidation; and a bench warrant, according to court records and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office."
The myth of the ‘Trump economy’ is going down in flames
Even those who aren’t fans of President Donald Trump sometimes give him credit for the strength of the American economy. I’ve argued before that this is largely misguided because presidents’ impacts on the economy are hard to evaluate and are typically exaggerated.
But new data released Friday further undermined the claims of Trump’s economic prowess, deflating the myths around his administration’s supposedly growth-inducing tax cuts and deregulation.
The U.S. economy grew by only 2.1 percent in the second quarter of 2019, according to new data by U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Democrats will get ‘pummeled by their base’ during August recess over impeachment: MSNBC panel
Congressional Democrats will receive harsh complaints from constituents frustrated by lack of movement on impeachment as they return to their home states for the six-week August recess, a panel on MSNBC explained on Friday.
Guest hosting "The Last Word," anchor Joy Reid interviewed SiriusXM host Danielle Moodie-Mills about the dynamics following former special counsel Robert Mueller's public testimony Congress.
"Does this end up working for the Democrats politically? They’re getting out of town for a multi-week recess. They put in something that they don’t want to call an impeachment inquiry for whatever reason. Have they solved their problem?" Reid asked.