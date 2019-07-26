Feds want to play clip from ‘The Godfather Part II’ at Roger Stone’s trial: MSNBC legal correspondent

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to let them play a movie clip at Roger Stone’s trial, MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent reported Friday evening.

Frank “Frankie Five Angels” Pentangeli was a character in the 1974 movie “The Godfather Part II.”

In the Oscar-winning film, Pentangeli’s character is set to testify before a Senate committee but recanted his earlier testimony after his brother’s life was threatened by the mob.

Stone told his associate, Randy Credico, to practice his Pentangeli impersonation.

“Now, prosecutors are calling Stone on his drama here, saying since he brought this up as the foundation of what he told a witness to do, they intend to show jurors exactly what Stone is referring to, adding to not show the clip at trial would deprive jurors of significant context for understanding critical messages in this case,” Ari Melber reported.

“And in the Godfather series, the message was lie to the feds, lie to the prosecutors, lie to Congress — or somebody gets hurt,” Melber reminded.

