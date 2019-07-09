Felix Sater regrets working on Trump Moscow scheme after being grilled by Intel Committee: report
The Russian mob-linked former Trump Organization executive who was negotiating the Trump Tower Moscow deal regretted his role after testifying before Congress.
After behind-closed-door testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Felix Sater spoke with reporters.
“In hindsight, I probably should have tried to revive Trump Paris,” Sater said. “A lot less questions.”
FELIX SATER now to Hill reporters: "In hindsight, I probably should have tried to revive Trump Paris (instead of Trump Moscow). A lot less questions." *dry laugh*
WATCH: Felix Sater speaks to reporters after testimony.
