Felix Sater regrets working on Trump Moscow scheme after being grilled by Intel Committee: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The Russian mob-linked former Trump Organization executive who was negotiating the Trump Tower Moscow deal regretted his role after testifying before Congress.

After behind-closed-door testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Felix Sater spoke with reporters.

“In hindsight, I probably should have tried to revive Trump Paris,” Sater said. “A lot less questions.”


Federal Judge blocks DOJ attorneys from fleeing 2020 Census case after losing at the Supreme Court

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

Donald Trump's Department of Justice was blocked from bringing in a new team of attorneys to argue the 2020 Census case -- that the DOJ already lost at the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the DOJ attempted to bring in an entirely new slate of attorneys.

Judge Jesse Furman rejected almost all of the attempted move during an order released on Tuesday.

The judge said the motion by the DOJ was "patently deficient," except in the case of two attorneys who were allowed to leave the case as they no longer work for the DOJ.

CNN throws epic shade at MSNBC’s Chuck Todd in rules for 2020 debate: ‘There will be no show of hands’

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

CNN has published their debate rules for the upcoming Democratic debate and it throws some subtle shade at MSNBC debate co-host Chuck Todd.

"There will be no show of hands or one-word, down-the-line questions," the guide says.

This was the case during the MSNBC debate where some candidates said they were confused about the phrasing of some of the "show of hands" questions. Todd was also cited as talking more than not only fellow moderator Rachel Maddow, but also more than seven other candidates in a debate that was supposed to be about them.

‘The president is a sexual predator’: Conservative says GOP ‘wrote their fate’ by trading family values for Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is "a sexual predator" a veteran Republican declared on MSNBC on Tuesday.

"Deadline: White House" anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed Peter Wehner, who served in the administrations of Republicans George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. He currently works as a senior fellow at the conservative think tank Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC).

Wallace asked Wehner why Republicans aren't standing up to Donald Trump and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta in the wake of the shocking revelations about Jeffrey Epstein.

"Well, they’re nowhere to be found. But they haven’t been anywhere to be found with Donald Trump," Wehner replied.

