Felix Sater regrets working on Trump Moscow scheme after being grilled by Intel Committee: report

The Russian mob-linked former Trump Organization executive who was negotiating the Trump Tower Moscow deal regretted his role after testifying before Congress.

After behind-closed-door testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Felix Sater spoke with reporters.

“In hindsight, I probably should have tried to revive Trump Paris,” Sater said. “A lot less questions.”

FELIX SATER now to Hill reporters: "In hindsight, I probably should have tried to revive Trump Paris (instead of Trump Moscow). A lot less questions." *dry laugh* — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 9, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT