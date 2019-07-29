‘First responder to the Titanic’: Internet mocks Trump’s 9/11 lies with #LostTrumpHistory meme

President Donald Trump on Monday said that he spent “a lot of time with” first responders after the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, despite the fact that there is no evidence to back up his claim.

In response to Trump’s blatant revision of history, many Twitter users started posting memes about “Lost Trump” history in which they similarly injected the president into historical events at which he was not present.

Check out some of the best #LostTrumpHistory memes below.

#LostTrumpHistory The One where Trump Saved the Day at the Bowling Green Massacre. pic.twitter.com/qV1lCswOaO — View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) July 29, 2019

Here he is raising the flag at Iwo Jima.#LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/fsm1pIowgU — Gohmertpile (@gohmertpile) July 29, 2019

He painted the Mona Lisa and invented Cheese Burgers in the same day!!! — Christos Westeros (@ChristosWester1) July 29, 2019

He took the mold off if his bone spurs and developed it into Penicillin. He’s amazing. — Go Figure (@GoFigure1401) July 29, 2019

DT was the 5th Beatle, But he didn’t stick around because he was so good he didn’t wanna upstage everyone else. #LostTrumpHistory — Stuart Worrell (@astudub) July 29, 2019

Did you know @realDonaldTrump scored the winning goal in the 1980 “Miracle on Ice”? #LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/UlHv2UHJcp — Ross M. Wallenstein (@RossWallenstein) July 29, 2019

Trump painted the Mona Lisa and gave the painting away because she wasn’t his type #LostTrumpHistory — ((Wry™)) (@RIWry77) July 29, 2019

Did you know Donald Trump invented the exclamation point? Before him, people only ever spoke quietly in print.#LostTrumpHistory — PalominoWolf (@KingVolfe) July 29, 2019

@gtconway3d Sliced bread. I invented that. Many people don’t know this. But before me it was just bread#losttrumphistory — Jack, like Costeau (@jacquesdem) July 29, 2019

#LostTrumpHistory Thank goodness Trump was piloting flight 1549 on that fateful day in 2009. pic.twitter.com/sj2s4dHkjw — beth82 (@bethkoob) July 29, 2019

Trump was the first to make it to the South Pole. Described it as “Not great. Very cold. And penguins — too many, folks.” #LostTrumpHistory — Cobalt Sixty (@403Verboten) July 29, 2019