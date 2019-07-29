‘More and more delusional’: Trump trashed after telling 9/11 first responders that he too went to Ground Zero

President Donald Trump on Monday got called out for making a “delusional” statement to a group of first responders during a signing ceremony to commemorate legislation that will permanently authorize the September 11th victim compensation fund.

During the ceremony, Trump claimed that he was at the site of the World Trade Center after the 9/11 attacks nearly 18 years ago assisting the police and fire fighters who were helping to rescue people.

“Many of those affected were fire fighters, police officers, and other first responders,” the president said. “And I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder, but I was down there, I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

There is no evidence that Trump helped search for survivors at Ground Zero, and retired New York City Fire Department Deputy Chief Richard Alles told Snopes last year that he never heard of a group of rescuers hired by Trump to help out. Additionally, Alles said that additional help from private responders was not necessary.

Twitter users quickly slammed Trump for claiming that he was helping 9/11 responders — check out the top reactions below.

This fool is getting more and more delusional.

45, not you Aaron. — Jenn (@hottapswife) July 29, 2019

He was literally bragging on a radio show ON 9/11 that he now had the tallest building in manhattan. — Beth Newell (@bethnew) July 29, 2019

Lie of the day so far… easily verifiable on video tape. What we do know is that he got on tha dir to brag that his building was now the tallest. Not even close to being true. — Persnickety (@Sunset4215) July 29, 2019

Because it was all for show. Trump made a spectacle of it. He doesn’t care about 9/11 victims. He lied about seeing people cheer when the buildings failed. He lied and took money that was meant for businesses impacted by the attack. He’s a disgraceful 💩 https://t.co/wXhkbFFIko — kj martin= Out of thots & prayers. GUN CONTROL (@martin_kj) July 29, 2019

Trump was at Trump Tower. His only meaningful reaction to 9/11 that was recorded at the time was a radio interview when he bragged that Trump Tower was now the tallest building downtown. And in true Trump fashion that wasn’t even correct https://t.co/JbVqSCppqp — Jennifer Harrison (@GeneticJen) July 29, 2019

That President* Trump is supposedly managing to screw up this morning’s 9-11 first responder funding ceremony shouldn’t surprise anyone given his past history with the event. https://t.co/I2hdq9ofGx — John Gunn (@JuntoGunto) July 29, 2019

Trump was not “down there” in the immediate aftermath of 9/11. If he were there would be video. He is lying. And it’s a horrible lie in which he attempts to put himself on the same level as the brave men and women who were there risking their lives and their health. https://t.co/8mJiMUIDYV — Brian Bruce (@BrianBruce7) July 29, 2019

What a piece of shit. It’s always about @realDonaldTrump . Everybody knows that germaphobe & Commander Bone Spur, was no where near the 9/11 site in 2001. — Bix Beiderbeck (@bix_beiderbeck) July 29, 2019