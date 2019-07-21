FLASHBACK: Jeffrey Epstein accuser revealed there are tapes of famous men with underage girls

A 2015 report is resurfacing on Raw Story as the Jeffrey Epstein trial begins and Washington and New York men fear being outed.

It appears that a series of QAnon Facebook groups and pro-Trump groups were the ones responsible for posting the story.

The piece recalls Virginia Roberts, who alleged in an affidavit that she was so severely assaulted by one of Epstein’s friends she thought she was going to die. She also revealed that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was just 17 years old.

Roberts is also the one who says that she thinks video footage exists of her having underage sex with powerful friends of Prince Andrew’s like Epstein.

“There were times when I was physically abused to the point that I remember fearfully thinking that I didn’t know whether I was going to survive,” she said.

“Based on my knowledge of Epstein and his organization, as well as discussions with the FBI, it is my belief that federal prosecutors likely possess videotapes and photographic images of me as an underage girl having sex with Epstein and some of his powerful friends,” she said.

