Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida cop runs down wheelie-popping black teen on bicycle — then officers shock him with a Taser

Published

49 mins ago

on

Florida police chased down a black teenager, struck his bicycle and then violently arrested him after he fled in terror.

Jaydon Stubbs and four friends were riding July 17 on their way to Hollywood Beach when an officer spotted the teens in an area where there had been a string of recent burglaries, reported WPLG-TV.

The officer saw the boys popping wheelies and ignoring traffic laws, so she tried to stop them for questioning — but they split up and rode away from her.

The 15-year-old Jaydon was riding alone down an alley when an officer caught up to him, then sped up and hit the rear tire of his bicycle, causing him to fall.

“When he hit my bike, I fell sideways,” the boy said. “So my bike went sideways because my whole wheel just got destroyed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaydon said the crash scared him, so he felt he should keep running.

“If he hit me with his truck, Lord knows what else he would do,” he told the TV station.

Officers caught up to Jaydon, and he said at least three of them jumped on him and kneed him in the back, and one officer ran up and shocked him with a Taser as another officer put him in handcuffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaydon’s mother said she doesn’t condone his actions, but she doesn’t understand why so much force was used to take the teen into custody.

“(With) what’s going on in the world today with these young black boys and the cops, you can’t blame the children for being afraid of the police,” said Ramona Miller.

The police report does not offer any details about his arrest or explain why a Taser was used, although it notes that he was taken to a hospital because of the stun gun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood police would not turn over a supplemental report to the TV station, saying it was still under review.

Miller has filed an excessive force complaint with the police department.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White supremacists accounted for majority of terror-related arrests in last year: FBI director

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Tuesday that his agency has so far made roughly 100 terrorism-related arrests so far this fiscal year -- and the majority of them are related in some way to the white supremacist movement.

As Washington Post reporter Matt Zapotosky reports, Wray made his remarks about white supremacist terrorists while being questioned by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) during an appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Despite the fact that white supremacists accounted for a majority of terror-related arrests in the first three quarters of this fiscal year, however, Wray also said that the FBI still considers jihadi-inspired terrorism to be the greater overall threat.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida cop runs down wheelie-popping black teen on bicycle — then officers shock him with a Taser

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Florida police chased down a black teenager, struck his bicycle and then violently arrested him after he fled in terror.

Jaydon Stubbs and four friends were riding July 17 on their way to Hollywood Beach when an officer spotted the teens in an area where there had been a string of recent burglaries, reported WPLG-TV.

The officer saw the boys popping wheelies and ignoring traffic laws, so she tried to stop them for questioning -- but they split up and rode away from her.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Boris Johnson is already shaping up to be Britain’s Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson, former British Foreign Secretary and leader of the Conservative Party, secured the votes in Parliament to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

It is an outcome that was long considered likely — and it creates parallels with the 2016 election of President Donald Trump in the United States, as there are a great many similarities between the politics and styles of these two men, notes NPR.

First, and most obviously, both men are brusque right-wing populists who have made controlling immigration their core issue on the political stage — in Trump's case it is building the wall, while in Johnson's case it is implementing Brexit.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]