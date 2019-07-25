Florida lawmaker gets an ominous message after pushing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s cushy treatment in jail

According to a report from the Miami Herald, Florida State Sen. Lauren Book (D) is asking capitol police to investigate an anonymous warning she received following her demand that the state look into Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw’s treatment of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein during the period when he was on a work-release program.

The Herald — whose investigative reporter Julia K. Brown broke new ground on Epstein’s plea deal with then U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta that led to his recent arrest in New York — reports that Book has long been an advocate for child sexual assault survivors.

The report states that Book claimed she has received not only the warning but that she has also fielded “more than a dozen calls by Bradshaw’s political supporters asking her to back off.”

Book, “wrote a letter to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asking him to authorize a probe into how Epstein, accused of molesting dozens of underage girls and a registered sex offender, was permitted to leave the Palm Beach County Jail and spend much of his 2008-2009 incarceration in an office in West Palm Beach,” the Herald reports.

At the same time she claims she has been the recipient of calls, with one supporter of the embattled sheriff telling her, “‘Little girl you don’t know what you’re getting into,’ and telling me that I should just stop,’” she explained.

Responding to her complaint, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office responded in a statement denying involvement, adding, “Nor has PBSO made any effort to access her phone or emails as alleged on a salacious website run by a disgruntled former employee.’’

