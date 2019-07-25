Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida lawmaker gets an ominous message after pushing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s cushy treatment in jail

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from the Miami Herald, Florida State Sen. Lauren Book (D) is asking capitol police to investigate an anonymous warning she received following her demand that the state look into Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw’s treatment of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein during the period when he was on a work-release program.

The Herald — whose investigative reporter Julia K. Brown broke new ground on Epstein’s plea deal with then U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta that led to his recent arrest in New York — reports that Book has long been an advocate for child sexual assault survivors.

The report states that Book claimed she has received not only the warning but that she has also fielded “more than a dozen calls by Bradshaw’s political supporters asking her to back off.”

Book, “wrote a letter to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asking him to authorize a probe into how Epstein, accused of molesting dozens of underage girls and a registered sex offender, was permitted to leave the Palm Beach County Jail and spend much of his 2008-2009 incarceration in an office in West Palm Beach,” the Herald reports.

At the same time she claims she has been the recipient of calls, with one supporter of the embattled sheriff telling her, “‘Little girl you don’t know what you’re getting into,’ and telling me that I should just stop,’” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to her complaint, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office responded in a statement denying involvement, adding, “Nor has PBSO made any effort to access her phone or emails as alleged on a salacious website run by a disgruntled former employee.’’

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Unhinged Trump fans threaten to torch New York paper store over satirical greeting cards

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

Fans of President Donald Trump are going after a New York paper shop that is offering anti-Trump satirical greeting cards.

The Ithaca Voice, reported that the Mockingbird Paperie is facing harassment and threats after they posted a photo of their anti-Trump card section of their store.

A resident in the community doxxed the store, which is when a person posts the personal information of someone to encourage people to attack or harm the person. In this case, a pro-Trump fan page posted the store's address, phone number, and Facebook page.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Voters hate Mitch McConnell way more than Trump — handing Democrats a new weapon in the 2020 election

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

According to a Fox News poll on the favorability ratings of high profile U.S. lawmakers, President Donald Trump still sits below 50 percent approval but his poor showing with voters would be greeted with open arms by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who trailed everyone badly in the poll.

According to Steve Benen at MSNBC, big names in the polls showed Donald Trump at 45 percent favorable, 51 percent unfavorable, while House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca) is also deeply in the hole, at 39 percent favorable and 50 percent unfavorable.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Reporter behind Epstein exposé reveals harassment by Alan Dershowitz — and now ‘weird’ computer attacks

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

In an interview with InStyle, Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown confessed that since her series of reports on Jeffrey Epstein broke -- that led to the multi-millionaire being arrested in New York on child trafficking charge -- she has been the recipient of "weird" computer and phone activity that she finds unsettling.

She also revealed that Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz has tried to discredit her reporting with her peers.

Asked by InStyle's Sarah Cristobal about pursuing Epstein, (" Jeffrey Epstein has quite the reputation for intimidation. Julie, did you ever experience that?") Davis said that so far nothing has happened that she is overly concerned about.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image