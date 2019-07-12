Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida reporter drops new bombshell on Epstein while blasting resigning Acosta

Published

2 hours ago

on

Following the abrupt resignation of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Friday morning after being dogged by accusations of giving a sweetheart deal to accused child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, MSNBC was able to get the Miami Herald reporter whose dogged pursuit of the truth led to the arrest on Epstein again on the phone.

Speaking with host Stephanie Ruhle, the Herald’s Julie K. Brown said she was surprised — but not that surprised.

“I’m surprised it happened this fast,” Brown conceded, before adding, “But, you know, that press conference that he gave the other day didn’t do him any good. Practically everything that he said at that conference was either inaccurate or twisted in some ways to benefit him; to make him look good. In reality, there is nothing here that makes him look good. He dropped the ball on this case.”

She then added, ‘We had been preparing to do a fact-check story tomorrow that would essentially use documents to show everything he said was not true.”

Brown then dropped some new news about Epstein, telling the MSNBC host, “I know for a fact there’s journalists all over the world covering this story now — he [Epstein] had been recruiting in other countries. I’m sure there will be more information coming out not only about his operation, but there were a lot of employees and other people, big people who, if they weren’t involved in the operation, they knew about the operation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s time for them to come clean on this,” she added. “I know they were forced to sign nondisclosure agreements. but it is time they step up.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump scorched by conservative commentator for what he absolutely refuses to say about Jeffrey Epstein

Published

54 mins ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

During a panel discussion on MSNBC, Republican political adviser and conservative commentator Susan Del Percio took a shot at Donald Trump for only going as far as to say he was "not a fan" of former friend Jeffrey Epstein --and stopping there.

Following a bonkers press availability outside at the White House where the president praised outgoing Labor Secretary Alex Acosta who is stepping down after being drawn in deeper into the recent arrest of accused child trafficker Epstein, it was pointed out that president had harsh words for former Majority Leader Paul Ryan (R-WI) but couldn't bring himself to say much about Epstein.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s first CIA director has already examined the origins of the Russia probe — and found no evidence of anti-Trump bias

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

Attorney General William Barr has ordered an investigation into the origins and conclusions of the CIA assessment of President Donald Trump's campaign ties to Russia -- but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo already did that shortly after the inauguration.

Pompeo conducted a personal review of the CIA's findings shortly after taking over as the spy agency's director in 2017, and ultimately found no evidence that analysts had faced political pressure to determine that Russia had tried to get Trump elected, reported Politico.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida reporter drops new bombshell on Epstein while blasting resigning Acosta

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

Following the abrupt resignation of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Friday morning after being dogged by accusations of giving a sweetheart deal to accused child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, MSNBC was able to get the Miami Herald reporter whose dogged pursuit of the truth led to the arrest on Epstein again on the phone.

Speaking with host Stephanie Ruhle, the Herald's Julie K. Brown said she was surprised -- but not that surprised.

"I'm surprised it happened this fast," Brown conceded, before adding, "But, you know, that press conference that he gave the other day didn't do him any good. Practically everything that he said at that conference was either inaccurate or twisted in some ways to benefit him; to make him look good. In reality, there is nothing here that makes him look good. He dropped the ball on this case."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]