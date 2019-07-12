Florida reporter drops new bombshell on Epstein while blasting resigning Acosta

Following the abrupt resignation of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Friday morning after being dogged by accusations of giving a sweetheart deal to accused child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, MSNBC was able to get the Miami Herald reporter whose dogged pursuit of the truth led to the arrest on Epstein again on the phone.

Speaking with host Stephanie Ruhle, the Herald’s Julie K. Brown said she was surprised — but not that surprised.

“I’m surprised it happened this fast,” Brown conceded, before adding, “But, you know, that press conference that he gave the other day didn’t do him any good. Practically everything that he said at that conference was either inaccurate or twisted in some ways to benefit him; to make him look good. In reality, there is nothing here that makes him look good. He dropped the ball on this case.”

She then added, ‘We had been preparing to do a fact-check story tomorrow that would essentially use documents to show everything he said was not true.”

Brown then dropped some new news about Epstein, telling the MSNBC host, “I know for a fact there’s journalists all over the world covering this story now — he [Epstein] had been recruiting in other countries. I’m sure there will be more information coming out not only about his operation, but there were a lot of employees and other people, big people who, if they weren’t involved in the operation, they knew about the operation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s time for them to come clean on this,” she added. “I know they were forced to sign nondisclosure agreements. but it is time they step up.”

Watch below: