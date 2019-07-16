Quantcast
Connect with us

Former aide to Israeli prime minister smacks Trump upside the head for dragging Israel into his racism mess

Published

54 mins ago

on

In a column for Bloomberg, a former senior aide to Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin said his country has no interest in being associated with Donald Trump’s racist meltdown over four Democratic lawmakers and advised the president to leave them out it.

Responding to Trump’s tweets that accused the four Democrats, all women of color, of not only hating America but also Israel, Zev Chafets — who was the founding managing editor of the Jerusalem Report Magazine — claimed Trump can rest at ease because they don’t need his help.

“In part of his latest Twitter barrage, President Donald Trump has been accusing four first-term congresswomen of infecting the Democratic Party with anti-Israel bias. His rant has left Israelis scratching their heads,” Chafets wrote. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Israel has never felt less abandoned by the U.S. and Trump knows it. He is, after all, the president whose policies have turned America’s historic bi-partisan embrace into a big bear hug. ”

“But it seems the president would like to foment a civil war among Democrats, using Israel as a wedge. Donald Trump knows full well that the Democratic Party is not about to turn into a hotbed of leftist anti-Semitism and Israel bashing like Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party,” he continued. “In truth, criticism of Israel by Democrats is usually undertaken in a tone of a wise friend advising a misguided mate to steer clear of temptation.”

The columnist added that comments by the Democratic lawmakers do “not come close to revealing passionate hatred” of Israel and said that Trump is out of line to drag them into it when he is trying to score political points with his base.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In one of his tweets, he called for the progressives to apologize to Israelis. This is intended to provoke an intraparty donnybrook,” he wrote. “Israel has no interest in that, any more than it requires an apology from the congresswomen. Nothing they say about this country will be any worse than the things you can hear in Israel’s own legislature, the Knesset, every day.”

You can read more here (subscription required).

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former aide to Israeli prime minister smacks Trump upside the head for dragging Israel into his racism mess

Published

53 mins ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

In a column for Bloomberg, a former senior aide to Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin said his country has no interest in being associated with Donald Trump's racist meltdown over four Democratic lawmakers and advised the president to leave them out it.

Responding to Trump's tweets that accused the four Democrats, all women of color, of not only hating America but also Israel, Zev Chafets -- who was the founding managing editor of the Jerusalem Report Magazine -- claimed Trump can rest at ease because they don't need his help.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump flings racist trash because Fox News has warped his perception of reality: Ex-White House official

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump lobbed racist abuse at four Democratic congresswomen over the weekend -- and his advisers say his addiction to Fox News is at least partially to blame.

The president's advisers have been trying to convince him that outrageous tweets and comments do way more harm than good -- his lowest poll numbers came after his remarks about Charlottesville and after slandering "sh*thole" countries -- but they said Trump has a skewed perception about his popularity with minority voters, reported Politico.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

READ: Here is the resolution from House Democrats condemning Trump’s racist attacks on congresswomen of color

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

On Tuesday, House Democrats formally introduced a resolution condemning President Donald Trump for his racist social media attacks on Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

The full text, reported by NBC News, can be read below:

Whereas the Founders conceived America as a haven of refuge for people fleeing from religious and political persecution, and Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton, and James Madison all emphasized that the Nation gained as it attracted new people in search of freedom and livelihood for their families;

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]