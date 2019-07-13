Former Republican Party state chairman charged by police — again

Charges are piling up for Jonathan Parker after being charged with an offense against a second woman.

“Former Idaho GOP chairman and lobbyist Jonathan Parker now has three pending criminal charges,” the Idaho Statesman reported Saturday. “The latest charge, misdemeanor unlawful entry, stems from Parker allegedly entering a woman’s Meridian home without her consent. Parker pleaded not guilty to that charge on July 3, marking his third court appearance on three separate charges over the course of about one month.”

In May, Parker was arrested for stalking his estranged wife — and masturbating in the bushes outside her home.