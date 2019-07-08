Fox Business guest: It’s a ‘great blessing’ most Americans will work until they die because retirement is boring

While U.S. employment is at record highs, other elements of the economy show trouble signs. For instance, many Americans no longer feel confident they will ever save enough money to retire, and some demographic trends make retirement more challenging than ever before.

But according to consulting executive Donald Luskin on Fox Business Monday, it is actually a good thing that more Americans are going straight from the office to the grave.

“Doesn’t worry me personally,” said Luskin replied. “I guess I’m one of those people who plans never to retire … I mean, is bowling that interesting? Is fishing that interesting? I happen to love my work. Why do I want to stop it? Not like it hurts. Why would I stop it? This is great!”

“What a great country where we have the opportunity to keep working,” he added. “What a miracle where our lives are long enough and we’re healthy enough and mentally alert enough so we don’t have to retire like generations before us! This is a great blessing! You should embrace it.”

Faced with anger over the entitlement of his comment, Luskin later doubled down on Twitter:

Quite the day. I say on TV, basically, that people have to work for a living (which is a fact of life), and that it is a blessing to have work rather than not have it. For some reason that has brought out the trolls like I haven’t seen in years. It’s fun to block them. — Donald L. Luskin (@DonLuskin) July 8, 2019

Over the past few years, some Republicans have chilled on the idea that anyone has a right to retire — something that was hard-fought and hard-paid for by the Social Security system. Last year, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced legislation that would guarantee “paid” family leave by forcing workers to dip into their future Social Security benefits, effectively making them choose between raising their family and retiring on time.

Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) offered an even more creative reason for opposing retirement in 2015: “There’s nothing in the Bible that talks about retirement … How old was Noah when he built the Ark? 600. He wasn’t like, cashing Social Security checks. He wasn’t hanging out; he was working. So, I think we have an obligation to work.”

