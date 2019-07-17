Fox & Friends host complains freshman Dems too busy being ‘women of color’ to legislate

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade complained that four Democratic lawmakers were too busy presenting themselves as women of color to legislate.

The “Fox & Friends” host defended President Donald Trump’s tweets urging Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to return to their home countries, although only Omar was born outside the U.S. and has been an American citizen for years.

“Here’s the thing,” Kilmeade told viewers. “The president of the United States never came out and said anything about race. He talked about them and what they’re saying. Never even talked gender, he talked about them and what their agenda is.”

“The president did get some support from Mitch McConnell, who basically says, ‘I don’t love his tweets, but the president is not a racist,'” Kilmeade said. “Got the same thing from the senator from Louisiana — the president is not a racist.”

Kilmeade said he barely even noticed their ethnicity, and then complained that they forced him to confront their identities.

“I don’t think he helped himself with those tweets but the administration is pushing back,” Kilmeade said. “I think you have a huge problem on the left. I look at them as freshman congresspeople, not (as) women of color, and I think that they want to always — they are trying to categorize themselves that way, instead of legislate.”

Brian Kilmeade lies that "the president of the United States never came out and said anything about race" in his racist attacks against 'the squad.' pic.twitter.com/cdYwUvzpWq — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 17, 2019