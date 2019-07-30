Fox & Friends hosts fling around some casually racist remarks to back up Trump on Baltimore
The hosts of “Fox & Friends” flung around some casually racist remarks to defend President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), which were apparently prompted by a Fox News segment over the weekend.
The president slurred Baltimore as “disgusting, rat and rodent infested” where “no human being would want to live,” after watching a “Fox & Friends Weekend” report featuring footage of trash and run-down buildings in Cummings’ district — and the hosts of his favorite TV show engaged in additional racist attacks to defend him from criticism.
“First it was collusion, then obstruction and now it’s racism,” said co-host Ainsley Earhardt, lamenting what she perceived as the unfairness of it all. “I don’t think if the president wants to crack down, though, on the border, that means he doesn’t like people from Mexico. It just means he doesn’t want illegals in here, he doesn’t want drugs in here. He’s trying to keep our country safe.”
After slurring migrants as “illegals” and suggesting all or most of them are smuggling drugs, Earhardt justified the president’s attacks on a majority-black city as unclean, riddled with corruption and unfit for human habitation.
“Just because he wants to clean up Baltimore, and he’s wondering what happened to that money, doesn’t mean that he doesn’t like people that live in Baltimore,” she said. “He’s just calling out what a lot of people are saying.”
Earhardt lamented that Baltimore children are living and sleeping in buildings with “rats running around,” and co-host Brian Kilmeade suggested those children weren’t doing enough to improve their circumstances.
“Look at the results of their education, which is the key to their future,” Kilmeade said. “I don’t think anyone passed statewide tests in some of these inner-city schools for math and reading.”
Later in the segment, the co-hosts fiercely debated whether Lil Nas X’s record-smashing chart-topper “Old Town Road” was, in fact, a country song.
Ainsley Earhardt says her president is not a racist, he just "doesn't want illegals in here, he doesn't want drugs in here," and "he's just calling out what a lot of people are saying." pic.twitter.com/Gi0SfbhaAi
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 30, 2019
Brian Kilmeade: "I don't think anyone passed statewide tests in some of these inner-city schools" in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/Q3aSsWNfAv
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 30, 2019
Fox & Friends congratulates Lil Nas X for breaking the Hot 100 record, and debates whether "Old Town Road" is a country song. pic.twitter.com/cwbLyBL9w8
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 30, 2019
