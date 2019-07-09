Fox host thwarts Ted Cruz’s attempt to dodge question about Alex Acosta’s lenient plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein
Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas on Tuesday tried to dodge a question about whether President Donald Trump’s Labor secretary should be forced out over a controversial plea deal he arranged for financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“I’m running out of time,” said Fox News host Sandra Smith during an interview with the senator. “I have to ask you about these charges against Jeffrey Epstein. Nancy Pelosi says Alex Acosta, the president’s Labor secretary, must go. I know you tweeted on the issue. You tweeted out: His ‘conduct was despicable, and everyone who participated should be vigorously prosecuted.’ Speaking obviously about Jeffrey Epstein. As far as Alex Acosta, should he have to go here?”
The 2008 plea deal that Acosta helped negotiate as a U.S. attorney in Miami allowed Epstein to plead guilty to two charges of felony prostitution and receive a sentence of 13 months in prison.
Cruz, however, tried to pin the scandal on Democratic figures.
“Well, listen, Epstein’s conduct, as we said, was despicable,” he replied. “Those who target children, it is a horrific evil. I’m glad that he is being prosecuted. I think everyone who was involved in this crime and participated in abusing children, they should be prosecuted as well. That may well include, as you know, Epstein was a big, big democratic fundraiser. A close friend of Bill Clinton’s. I think we need to follow the evidence where it goes.”
“I’m going to run out of time here,” Smith pressed. “But Alex Acosta, he was involved in that secret plea deal in 2008. Should he have to go?”
“He was a U.S. attorney,” Cruz replied. “I’m concerned about the allegations, but the Department of Justice has an ongoing investigation. I think we should find out what happened. I think we should have imposed the toughest penalty we could have based on the evidence. And I think we need to inquire if we did that.”
Watch video below:
Economic analyst explains the big lie Trump is trying to spread about America’s economic recovery
President Donald Trump has been quick to brag about the state of the U.S. economy and claim that his policies are responsible for the country’s economic recovery, which truth be told, was already well underway when President Barack Obama was still in office. But financier Steve Rattner, appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday, stressed that not all Americans are feeling the recovery — telling hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski who is being “left behind.”
‘We need to ban it entirely’: Beyond regulation, new US campaign calls for moratorium on facial recognition surveillance
"Imagine if we could go back in time and prevent governments around the world from ever building nuclear or biological weapons. That's the moment in history we're in right now with facial recognition."
Pushing back against businesses and government calling for mere "regulations" on facial recognition surveillance, digital rights group Fight for the Future on Tuesday launched a nationwide campaign to demand a complete ban on the technology, which which critics warn is already violating civil liberties across the country.
WATCH: Minnesota mayor angrily chastises LGBTQ locals after she refuses to sign gay pride proclamation
Columbia Heights, Minnesota Mayor Donna Schmitt has signed proclamations for Arbor Day, National Library Week, Polish American Heritage Month, and even for a local pastor. She recently supported the "second annual Peace Fest, put on by the Science of Spirituality," but she steadfastly is refusing to sign a gay pride proclamation, and the local LGBTQ community is speaking out.