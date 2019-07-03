Fox News buried in mockery for asking why Americans are ashamed of US under Trump

Fox News pointed to a new poll showing that fewer than half of Americans are “extremely proud” of their nationality — and they received hundreds of reminders of the shame inflicted by President Donald Trump.

The “Fox & Friends First” program tweeted out the results of the poll and asked other social media users to comment on the decline of pride in the U.S., and they were hit with more than 2,000 comments in less than two hours.

A new poll shows only 45% of men and women in the U.S. are ‘extremely proud’ to be American. That is the lowest amount ever recorded by this poll. What do you think is causing the decline? pic.twitter.com/6frxIAHCcp — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) July 3, 2019

The Liar-in-chief — Lindalou (@Linda81359) July 3, 2019

Concentration camps — Sweater Weather Underground (@h00rayforstuff) July 3, 2019

Where do I f#@king begin? — RememberTheRaddus (@LaughingGod) July 3, 2019

Really? You seriously don’t know the answer? Well then there is no hope for you. Bless your heart. — M (@RealtorSullivan) July 3, 2019

I believe in A Democracy. I am a Patriot. But, yes, that’s a but, I will hang my flag on high, the day the narcissistic, rapist, con man is out of office. Thanks for asking. — Abby Rivera Aponte #Resister (@AbbyAponte) July 3, 2019

Are you kidding? Are you proud of children in cages, people not being able to afford drugs, our closest allies being dissed while tyrants are fawned over? The ultra rich are pitting the poor and middle classes against each other, and its working. — Regina #StayPositive4Dems (@Bubbette23) July 3, 2019

Probably the traitorous president, who appears to be compromised by foreigners the way the Founders feared? (Ps: thanks, Rupert Murdoch.) — Protect the Truth (@protecttruth_) July 3, 2019

It's a tough call, but I'll give it a shot. I'd theorize it has something to do with a sociopathic, malignant sexual predator, narcissist running around the White House and the world, spreading racism, hate, xenophobia, and greed while enriching himself and endangering others. — G.W.O. (@gwo_design) July 3, 2019

Probably all the fascism. — Commie Koala (@Commie_Koala) July 3, 2019

I am going to blame Obama’s tan suit — J.J. (@JJ_J0NE5) July 3, 2019

I’m gonna go with the fact that you brainwashed my parent’s generation into thinking concentration camps and destroying the planet is ok, this is really gonna end well for society, thanks Rupert! — CatWar2019 (@pigguface) July 3, 2019

Only Fox and Friends would be dumb enough to ask the internet this — iceflame12 (@iceflame12) July 3, 2019