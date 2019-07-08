Fox News host links Bill Clinton — and Donald Trump — to new Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation

A Fox News host wondered if President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton could be wrapped up in the new sex trafficking investigation into financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was arrested on Monday in New York after being charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors.

During an interview on the network, former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker said Epstein should have never have received a lenient plea deal in 2008. In that deal, Epstein pleaded guilty to two charges of felony prostitution and was sentenced to 13 months in prison.

“This is a zero-tolerance crime,” he said. “It should have been back then, and I think a lot of people are scratching their heads as to why the public corruption unit in New York and the Southern District of New York is handling the prosecution.”

“If you look back in 2008, there were some allegations and also in that article, that Epstein was providing some of these girls to some pretty high profile people. We don’t know who they are. That would involve by definition public corruption if the charges were suppressed for that reason.”

“What about that?” Fox News host Sandra Smith asked him. “You are obviously referencing former President Bill Clinton, the current President Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, and others. The FBI clearly was ‘no comment’ on what this means as far as the investigation opening the door to others who may have known that this was going on.”

“Clearly, the investigation is going because they’re looking for more victims,” Swecker replied. “I think this two count indictment is a placeholder. I think you are going to see dozens of counts in a superseding indictment in the near future. This is just to get him in custody so they can continue the investigation.”