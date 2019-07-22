Fox News host wipes smirk from colleague’s face by dismantling his ‘love it or leave it’ rant
A Fox News host shut down her colleague’s defense of President Donald Trump’s “love it or leave it” rhetoric.
Pete Hegseth, a “Fox & Friends” host, appeared on the network’s “Outnumbered” program to defend the president from charges of racism after he called out four Democratic congresswomen — all of them women of color — to return to their home countries.
“He’s a capitalist versus that out-and-out socialist, anti-Semitic comments that they’ve made,” Hegseth claimed. “He wants that foil, and I think where he comes at it from the love of country perspective. It’s not that they just love and cherish the country so much, but they want to make some policy tinkers. It’s that they want to change the country completely, they think America is defined by our sins and it’s a bad place.”
“He didn’t say, send her back, by the way,” Hegseth added. “It’s not just, go back. If this is so bad it, love it or leave it. It’s not that you have to conform or leave it, or be silent or leave it, or be white or Republican or leave it, he is saying your foundation, especially as a member of Congress, is to love and appreciate this exceptional nation, and then make changes to it. As opposed to challenge its very core, which is what I think we get from this group.”
Host Harris Faulkner called him out.
“Here’s where it gets complicated for me, because I have a dad who served in Vietnam,” Faulkner said. “When he left, people who looked like me couldn’t even drink out of the same water fountain, but he loves this country so much, he goes and fights for it and comes back and people are burning flags — but that’s all still an expression of being an American.”
“My question is, why can’t we all disagree, even in vehement ways sometimes?” she added. “Not violent, but I think burning a flag is certainly a vehement way. Why can’t we accept all of that as part of the nomenclature and conversation, and argue it out. Why do some of us have to be deemed loving it more and hating it more?”
Hegseth insisted he was making the same point, but said the four first-year lawmakers wanted to fundamentally change the United States.
“Former President Obama talked about fundamentally transforming America,” he said. “If you love something, you don’t try to fundamentally transform it. You try to make it a little better.”
Faulkner then wiped the smile from his face with a short response.
“Unless it’s Obamacare for Republicans,” she said.
Puerto Ricans launch biggest protest yet against governor
Angry protesters blocked the main road in Puerto Rico's capital on Monday as they launched what was expected to be the largest yet of a wave of demonstrations seeking the resignation of the US territory's embattled governor.
Marching under sunny skies in San Juan, the demonstrators sang, chanted, danced and carried the territory's red, white and blue flag with a lone star.
Altogether, hundreds of thousands were expected to turn out.
Puerto Ricans are up in arms over alleged corruption involving money meant to be for victims of Hurricane Maria in 2017, which left nearly 3,000 dead.
Here are 5 of the wildest and most outrageous comments Trump just made to the press
During an Oval Office meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, President Donald Trump gave rambling and outrageous comments to the press about a wide range of subjects.
Here are just five of the wildest things he said in the meeting:
1. “Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth.”
Trump said he could “win” the war in Afghanistan by simply committing genocide against the entire population.
“If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week,” he said. “I just don’t want to kill 10 million people.”
Trump blasts Iran, says hard to deal with top ‘terror’ state
US President Donald Trump said Monday that chances of negotiating with Iran were dwindling, as he cited increasing tensions in the Gulf and blasted the Islamic republic as the world's top "state of terror."
The president cited a series of recent conflicts involving Tehran, including the downing of US and Iranian drones and, most recently, Tehran's announcement that it arrested 17 people in connection to a CIA spy ring, a claim Trump rejected as "lies."
"Frankly it's getting harder for me to want to make a deal with Iran, because they behave very badly," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, as visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sat at his side.