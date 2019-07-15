Fox News’ John Roberts tells Trump to his face: ‘White nationalists are finding common cause with you’

Fox News reporter John Roberts asked President Donald Trump to his face whether he cared that white nationalists agreed with his views on race.

The president provoked widespread outrage by calling on four Democratic congresswomen — all women of color — to leave the country because they disagreed with his policies, and Trump insisted his tweets were not racist while continuing to lob bigoted attacks at them.

“Mr. President,” Roberts asked during an impromptu Monday news conference, “does it concern you that many people saw that tweet as racist, and that white nationalist groups are finding common cause with you on that point?”

Trump conceded he didn’t care that white nationalists agreed with his attacks, and said those views were widely held.

“It doesn’t concern me,” he said, “because many people agree with me, and all I’m saying, they want to leave, they can leave now. It doesn’t say leave forever. It says leave, but what it says and what that, John, what that says is if they’re not happy with the United States, if they’re doing nothing but criticizing us all the time, you see these people walking down criticizing the United States, we just hit the highest stock market in history. All of these incredible manufacturers that are in, these are great businesspeople, they employ many people and we have workers with us too. They’re having the best year they’ve ever had. Can I say that, is that a correct statement?”