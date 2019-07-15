Fox News host: Dem congresswomen targeted by Trump’s racism held presser just to ‘pout’
Fox News hosts at “The Five” responded to the press conference by four Congresswomen of color with outright sexism.
“Donald Trump won that press conference. Nancy and ‘The Squad’ lost. It looks like they want to victimize themselves even further,” said host Jesse Waters, saying “We will not be silenced.”
“I don’t think that’s the way to go against President Trump. You have to meet them on the same level,” Waters continued, though he didn’t explain what that meant. “They are continuing to play the victim and pout and now they want to impeach him for tweeting. They are saying he’s a white nationalist and he’s committing human rights violations and deporting all these people.”
Waters then went off using Trump’s argument that Obama was the real problem, not Trump.
Watch the Fox hosts below:
Breaking Banner
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) ripped President Donald Trump for his "failed presidency" during an interview on CNN following her press conference with the three other young women of color in Congress known as "The Squad."
"You’re a child of immigrants here to the United States," CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer noted. "I’m a child of immigrants here to the United States as well. And all of us can relate specifically to what’s going on, because I’m sure you’ve heard basically most of your life go back where you came from."
"As you point out, you are the first of two Muslim women to serve in the United States Congress. Why do you think President Trump specifically chose to paint the two of you as disloyal?" Blitzer asked.
At the press conference for the four Democratic congresswomen President Donald Trump told to 'go back where they came from,' Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hit upon one of the most galling aspects of the situation: Trump is attacking them, on a fundamental level, for one of the very things he promised voters he would do as president.
"Every single statement that we make is from a place of extreme love for every single person in this country," said Omar, who was accompanied by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). "It is part of the mandate of why we ran for office and why we got elected."
