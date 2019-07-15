Fox News host: Dem congresswomen targeted by Trump’s racism held presser just to ‘pout’

Fox News hosts at “The Five” responded to the press conference by four Congresswomen of color with outright sexism.

“Donald Trump won that press conference. Nancy and ‘The Squad’ lost. It looks like they want to victimize themselves even further,” said host Jesse Waters, saying “We will not be silenced.”

“I don’t think that’s the way to go against President Trump. You have to meet them on the same level,” Waters continued, though he didn’t explain what that meant. “They are continuing to play the victim and pout and now they want to impeach him for tweeting. They are saying he’s a white nationalist and he’s committing human rights violations and deporting all these people.”

Waters then went off using Trump’s argument that Obama was the real problem, not Trump.

