Fox News reacts to Dem debate with praise for ‘super smart’ John Delaney: ‘He helped us a lot tonight’
Fox News reacted to the July 30 Democratic debate by praising former Congressman John Delaney, a centrist candidate.
Before CNN ended its debate broadcast, Fox News began showing clips on Laura Ingraham’s program The Ingraham Angle.
Ingraham called Delaney a “super smart guy” before playing a clip of his criticism of Medicare for All.
“That was a killer moment,” Ingraham insisted.
“What in the heck is he doing on that stage with those people?” Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee agreed. He’s not a Trump fan or anything like that but he’s clearly not in sync with the rest of the Democratic field or the rest of the Democratic Party.”
Huckabee also offered a tongue-in-cheek endorsement for Marianne Williamson.
“I’ve got to tell you something, Laura,” Huckabee said. “Let me go out on a limb. I think I may end up abandoning President Trump this next election cycle. I’m going to stand with Marianne. She captured me tonight. I lit a candle. I stroked a crystal. I sat back and decided to take a yoga pose and chant. I could feel the love.”
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani also weighed in on Delaney.
“He helped us a lot tonight by cornering them,” Giuliani said.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
