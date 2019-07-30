Fox reporter points out black lawmakers are boycotting Trump’s speech just moments after president calls himself ‘least racist person in the world’
Shortly after the president called himself the “least racist” person anywhere on Tuesday, Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke noted that President Donald Trump’s speech in Virginia was being boycotted by black lawmakers.
“Never a dull moment obviously,” Corke remarked. “Let me just say this, Virginia’s black state lawmakers are actually boycotting today’s commemoration of 400 years of representative democracy, they say because the president will be here.”
“I want to share part of a statement. It is lengthy, but I just want to share this little snippet for the folks at home. They say this: As we celebrate the beginning of American democracy, we must recognize that it is the government by, of, and for the people, built on the ideas of personal liberty and the rule of law. The president’s words and actions demonstrate that he does not share or embody these new ideas.”
“Interestingly, both Virginia governor Ralph Northam and lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax will take part in the festivities today, although it is highly unlikely that the men will be photographed anywhere near the president,” Corke added.
GOP senators led by Ted Cruz call on Trump to bypass Congress to give rich Americans yet another tax cut
"This is the GOP long con in a nutshell. Trump blazes away with raw and hideous racism. Meanwhile, he and his party look for ways to ship yachtloads of cash to the super wealthy."
A group of over 20 Republican senators on Monday urged President Donald Trump's Treasury Department to bypass Congress to unilaterally hand the wealthiest Americans another massive tax cut.
Trump voters increasingly think it’s OK to use the N-word
One of the most offensive slurs in modern American language is the n-word. It has a long and ugly history and is offensive to most people.
But as on most issues, many Trump voters have a different point of view
The Washington Post‘s Michael Tesler on Tuesday took a long look at Trump voters and their perception of what is racist. (It’s important to note that only about 5% of Black voters are Trump voters.)
New Christian marriage counseling book teaches women to blame themselves for cheating husbands
A new book written by Christian marriage counselor Tina Konkin advises women to blame themselves if they discover that their husbands are cheating on them with someone else.
Patheos reports that Konkin's book, which is titled "How God Used 'the Other Woman': Saving Your Marriage after Infidelity," tells readers how she learned to stop blaming her husband for cheating on her with another woman and instead asked herself what she could have done better to make her husband happier.