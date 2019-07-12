George Conway trolls Trump after Acosta resignation with ‘sexual predator’ still in the White House taunt

The husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway used the news that Labor Secretary Alex Acosta had resigned over his involvement in a highly controversial plea bargain with accused child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to take a once-removed shot at Donald Trump.

Conservative attorney George Conway, who has become one the most avid critics of his wife’s boss jumped on — and retweeted — a comment made Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe who celebrated Acosta’s departure by writing, “Now that Acosta is out, there’s one major actor left in the Trump administration with a huge sexual predator problem. Trump himself.”

You can see Tribe’s tweet — along with Conway’s inplicit endorsement — below:

