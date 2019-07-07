George Conway tweets links tying Trump to accused child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein after arrest

George Conway, the conservative attorney married to senior presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, tweeted out a series of links that tie Donald Trump to accused child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein following the millionaire’s arrest.

Epstein was taken into custody late Saturday night for allegedly sex trafficking dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005 and is expected to appear in court in New York on Monday.

In a series of tweets Conway noted multiple connections between Epstein and Trump, including testimony given by the arrested millionaire where he pleaded the Fifth Amendment when asked if he had ever “socialized with Donald Trump in the presence of females under the age of 18.”

You can see the tweets below:

From a 2010 deposition of Jeffrey Epstein: ADVERTISEMENT “Q. Have you ever socialized with Donald Trump in the presence of females under the age of 18?

“A: Though I'd like to answer that question, at least today I'm going to have to assert my Fifth, Sixth, and 14th Amendment rights, sir.” https://t.co/yB8pwTV4gU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 7, 2019

