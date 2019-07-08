‘Get out of my country!’ Virginia mom confronts KKK members marching around courthouse
A Virginia mother confronted hooded Ku Klux Klan members who held a surprise rally outside a Hanover County courthouse.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they weren’t expecting the robed KKK members Saturday, but said no altercations or traffic disruptions were caused by their hour-long demonstration, reported the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The event was organized by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, a Pelham, North Carolina-based group that rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia, a month before the August 2017 United the Right rally where a neo-Nazi killed a counterprotester and injured 30 others.
Law enforcement was caught off guard by the demonstration, but not one local woman, who decided to confront the group.
“I was not surprised at all,” said Shannon Spiggle. “I was grief stricken. It’s just so sad.”
Spiggle told the out-of-state KKK marchers that their hate was not welcome in her community.
“I was just getting so mad, but I was also shaking,” the mother of three told WWBT-TV. “I wasn’t exactly sure what I was going to do.”
Spiggle streamed the encounter on Facebook live.
“You’re a disgrace to this country!” she shouted. “Go home! Get out of my country!”
Spiggle said she’s the great-great-great granddaughter of America’s first reformed rabbi, and she laughed at the KKK members’ response to her criticism.
“They told me to go back to Israel, which I found to be funny because my ancestors came to the Americas in the 1620s,” she said. “They helped build this country. My grandfather helped change Judiasm.”
Spiggle agreed the hate group had a constitutional right to demonstrate, but she also has a right to push back against their message.
“Where it is their right to demonstrate, they have to deal with the consequences that they’re not welcome, not in my county, not where my children are growing up,” Spiggle said.
Breaking Banner
How the race-baiting invective of Rush Limbaugh on the Obama presidency led to Trump
On January 20, 2009, Barack Obama was inaugurated as the forty-fourth president of the United States of America—the first African American to attain this exalted office. Hundreds of thousands crowded the National Mall during the ceremony to wish the new president well.
However, rather than offering the president words of encouragement and congratulations, voices from the far right almost immediately expressed the hope that President Obama would fail and serve no more than one term. He had inherited a faltering economy, a war, a country still divided by race and other vexing issues, while the right-wing media labeled him as anti-American and unpatriotic, as a black president who would please his constituents of color to the detriment of white citizens.
Museum starts ‘live’ restoration of Rembrandt masterpiece
Amsterdam's famed Rijksmuseum on Monday began a historic restoration of Rembrandt's "The Night Watch", erecting a huge glass cage around the painting so the public can see the work carried out live.
The multi-million-euro makeover of the giant 1642 masterpiece, the survivor of a difficult history including several acts of vandalism, will also be streamed online so that people around the globe can see it.
"The Night Watch is one of the most famous paintings in the world," Rijksmuseum director Taco Dibbits told a media conference in front of the glass restoration case, alongside the research team.
Texas is going to court to end Obamacare — but it hasn’t produced a plan to replace it
During a legislative session focused on schools and taxes, Texas lawmakers did little to prepare for the possibility that Obamacare will be struck down in its entirety — even as the state leads the charge to have the law declared unconstitutional.
Last year, after a federal judge in Texas declared the entirety of the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional, throwing into question millions of Americans’ health coverage, the state’s Republican leaders promised they would come up with a plan to replace it.
But on Tuesday, after a legislative session that seemed to have no room for issues other than property tax reform and school finance, Texas will ask a federal appeals court in New Orleans to end the law in its entirety — without offering a replacement plan.