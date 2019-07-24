Giuliani does mocking impression of Robert Mueller in bizarre Fox News stunt

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump’s lead counsel Rudy Giuliani went on “Fox & Friends” and unleashed a bizarre, angry tirade against former special counsel Robert Mueller, who is currently testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, claiming that “he showed up once” and “kinda made an idiot out of himself. Didn’t know stuff” while conducting the Russia investigation:

Rudy Giuliani is on Fox & Friends trashing Mueller: “He showed up once. Kinda made an idiot of himself. Didn’t know … stuff. I was shocked. I called John Dowd later. I said, ‘I remember this guy 20, 30 years ago. What happened to him?'” pic.twitter.com/upTVAdO53B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2019

GIULIANI: “You know what’s going to happen in the next 2 to 3 months? We’re going to find out that there is a crime that was committed. It’s called conspiracy. With Ukranians, with people in the UK, Italy … organized by somebody. Mueller never even bothered to find out.” pic.twitter.com/XEMZDNRKo5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2019

Giuliani then proceeded to do a bizarre, unflattering impression of Mueller, saying “obstruction of justice, obstruction of justice” in a deep, lisping voice.

Watch below:

