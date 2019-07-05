Google backs down after New Zealand murder case gaffe
Google agreed Friday to change how it publishes New Zealand news after top officials in Wellington lashed the US tech giant for breaching court suppression orders in a high-profile murder case.
Google had refused to tighten publication standards after sending out a news email to public subscribers in December that named an accused killer in violation of a court order.
Justice Minister Andrew Little this week accused Google of “giving the middle finger” to New Zealand’s court system and the family of British murder victim, Grace Millane.
He described the online behemoth’s one-paragraph response to Wellington’s concerns, which indicated no action was pending, as “contemptible” and “extraordinarily disrespectful”.
Google insisted Friday that it respected New Zealand law, saying there had been a “miscommunication” and it was taking the issue seriously.
“We understand the right to a fair trial and acknowledge that this is a fundamental part of the legal system,” it said in a letter to Little’s office.
As a result, it said the Google Trends feature that led to the accused’s name being published had been suspended in New Zealand.
“This means that people will no longer receive emails on any trending searches for New Zealand and provides even further assurance against any recurrence,” it said.
Little, who was furious after the initial rebuff, welcomed Google’s “responsible” change of policy.
“Work on how suppression orders will be upheld in the digital age will continue,” he said.
Millane, 22, was killed in December last year shortly after arriving in Auckland on holiday in a crime that shocked New Zealand.
A 27-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to her murder.
The row is the second time the New Zealand government has taken social media giants to task in recent months.
Ardern led global efforts to force them to curb hate speech in the wake of the Christchurch mosques massacre in March, when a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers as they gathered for Friday prayers.
“We would like to build on the constructive spirit that emerged from our work with the New Zealand government on the call for action on Christchurch,” Google said.
Tutankhamun relic sells for $6 million in London despite Egyptian outcry
A 3,000-year-old quartzite head of Egyptian "Boy King" Tutankhamun was auctioned off for $6 million Thursday in London despite a fierce outcry from Cairo.
Christie's auction house sold the 28.5-centimetre (11-inch) relic for £4,746,250 ($5,970,000, 5,290,000 euros) at one of its most controversial auctions in years.
No information about the buyer was disclosed.
The famous pharaoh's finely-chiselled face -- its calm eyes and puffed lips emoting a sense of eternal peace -- came from the private Resandro Collection of ancient art that Christie's last parcelled off for £3 million in 2016.
Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-thirds, study says
Good news: we can help halt climate change through a massive campaign of reforestation, according to a new study published Thursday.
Bad news: it would require covering an area the size of the United States in new trees, and even then some scientists are skeptical about the paper's conclusions.
Such an effort could capture two-thirds of manmade carbon emissions and reduce overall levels in the atmosphere to their lowest in almost a century, according to the research that was carried out by ETH Zurich and published in Science.
Desperate Trump floods his Twitter feed with same photo of his crowd size
President Donald Trump couldn't stop tweeting the photo of his crowd size from the Lincoln Memorial on the Fourth of July. The president evidently hadn't seen the larger crowd photos from the Capitol Hill concert.
Trump first tweeted a photo from his account showing a look out upon the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and the sides of the reflecting pool. Approximately 90 minutes later, Trump then retweeted himself.
The president then retweeted the same photo twice more from his new press secretary and conservative host Graham Ledger.
Incredible to see all in attendance to hear our @POTUS speak & celebrate our great nation’s Independence Day! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2graxKsR5H