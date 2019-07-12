Google launches review after leak of audio conversations
Google said it was conducting an internal review after it discovered confidential audio had been leaked by a contractor of private conversations with its digital assistant.
The US internet giant acknowledged “misconduct” in the leak of the Dutch language conversations by one of its language experts contracted to help refine its Google Assistant, the artificial intelligence-powered system for voice interactions.
Google made the announcement Thursday following a report by Belgian broadcaster VRT that it could access fragments of conversations from smart speakers and other Google devices in Belgium and Netherlands.
The leak appeared to be from one of the language experts Google uses around the world to help it refine its program.
“We just learned that one of these language reviewers has violated our data security policies by leaking confidential Dutch audio data,” Google product manager David Monsees said in a blog post.
“Our security and privacy response teams have been activated on this issue, are investigating, and we will take action. We are conducting a full review of our safeguards in this space to prevent misconduct like this from happening again.”
The incident highlighted concerns about smart speakers and devices “listening” to private conversations or archiving audio files that could be inappropriately accessed.
Privacy activists have accused Amazon of inappropriately storing conversations with children on its Echo Kids devices, asking for a federal investigation.
Amazon has said it complies with federal laws on audio data and relies on guidance from family safety experts for its data storage.
Smile drains from Kamala Harris’ face as Meghan McCain butchers her position on the border — and then she pounces
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) busted Meghan McCain for misrepresenting her position on border security during a lengthy appearance on "The View."
The Democratic presidential candidate answered a wide range of questions from the panelists, who tried -- and failed -- more than once to get Harris to criticize Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
"I'm going to try to make this as quick and dirty as possible," McCain said. "You're for decriminalizing border crossings, you're one of the people that raised your hand at the debate. Do you agree with AOC that we should get rid of DHS altogether?"
US Treasury warns it will run out of cash in early September
The US government could run out of money in early September unless Congress allows the administration to borrow more, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned Friday.
The Treasury has been taking extraordinary steps since March to shuffle its cash around to continue paying its bills after hitting the $22 trillion debt limit set by Congress.
Officials have issued dire warnings that without an increase in the borrowing limit, the US could default on its debt for the first time and they have been urging the legislature to act before the summer break later this month.
"Based on updated projections, there is a scenario in which we run out of cash in early September, before Congress reconvenes," Mnuchin warned in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Breaking Banner
Trump scorched by conservative commentator for what he absolutely refuses to say about Jeffrey Epstein
During a panel discussion on MSNBC, Republican political adviser and conservative commentator Susan Del Percio took a shot at Donald Trump for only going as far as to say he was "not a fan" of former friend Jeffrey Epstein --and stopping there.
Following a bonkers press availability outside at the White House where the president praised outgoing Labor Secretary Alex Acosta who is stepping down after being drawn in deeper into the recent arrest of accused child trafficker Epstein, it was pointed out that president had harsh words for former Majority Leader Paul Ryan (R-WI) but couldn't bring himself to say much about Epstein.