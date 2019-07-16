GOP strategist delivers devastating analysis of Trump’s ‘Make America White Again’ agenda on CNN

Republican strategist Tara Setmayer on Tuesday delivered a brutal analysis of President Donald Trump’s strategy to win reelection, which she dubbed “Make America White Again.”

During a panel discussion on Trump ramping up his racist attacks on four Democratic women of color, Setmayer argued that appealing solely to angry white voters was the only hope he had of winning in 2020.

“It’s ‘Make America White Again,’ according to the president of the United States, because everyone in the country is not welcome,” she said. “If you have a difference of opinion, you’re not welcome.”

She then went on to document all the ways Trump is uniquely unfit to judge who does and does not belong in the United States.

“Who is Donald Trump to determine what makes America great?” she asked. “A guy who dodged the draft, who goes after Gold Star families? Who bragged after about his sexual conquests instead of going to Vietnam to serve his country, who goes after war heroes like John McCain?… I believe Donald Trump hates this country! He hates what makes America great! He hates the rule of law! He hates diversity, the freedom of dissent!”

Watch the video below.