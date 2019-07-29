GOPer Mark Meadows hammered for remaining silent on Trump’s attacks on his ‘best friend’ Elijah Cummings

On Monday morning, a CNN panel called out Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), who has called Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) one of his best friends, for remaining silent as Donald Trump called Cummings a racist and accused him of corruption.

Showing a clip of Cummings rushing to Meadow’s defense during a Michael Cohen hearing after Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) accused him of racism, “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota slammed the GOP in general, but Meadows in particular.

“Where are the Republicans?” Camerota exclaimed. “Where are the Republican colleagues of Elijah Cummings who have worked with him? Where is Congressman Mark Meadows who would have us believe that Elijah Cummings is a dear friend of his?”

“So this morning, as the president is personally going after Elijah Cummings and Elijah Cummings who, in February we remember publicly went to bat for Mark Meadows over an implication that Meadows had done something racist,” she continued. “Elijah Cummings stood up for him unprompted.”

After sharing the clip, ins which Cumming said,“If there’s anyone who’s sensitive with regard to race it’s me, the son of former sharecroppers. You’re one of my best friends, I know that shocks a lot of people. But you are. And I can see and I feel your pain,” former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm was asked to comment.

“Mark Meadows has had some time this weekend to step out and say something similar about Elijah Cummings, and nothing … nothing.” Granholm remarked. “Here’s what I think every single Republican who was elected and anybody in America has to think about. This president is attempting to divide urban and rural and this is terrible for America.”

“We’re waiting for Detroit to be the next city on his [Trump’s] chopping block because it’s majority African-American,” she warned. “He’s already gone after Chicago and Atlanta. I mean, how often are Republicans going to stand by and say, ‘yeah, this is good for America to divide people like this’? I have never seen a nation so divided.”

Watch below: