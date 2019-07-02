Quantcast
Connect with us

Hell freezes over as Fox News hosts admit their own hypocrisy

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a stunning moment, several Fox News hosts offered a momentary glimpse of self-awareness on Monday afternoon, confessing that if a Democratic president had met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, like President Donald Trump did over the weekend, they would have rushed to criticize him or her — even though they applauded Trump’s decision to meet with the rogue nation’s leader.

In reaction to Trump’s photo-op with Kim, in which the president had stepped into the Hermit Kingdom, the hosts of Fox’s “The Five” predictably heaped praise on the president — then readily admitted that they would react differently if the nation’s most recent Democratic president, Barack Obama, had set foot in the hostile nation.

The rare moment of truth came as the show’s co-hosts spoke of how some Democratic presidential candidates had fiercely criticized Trump for crossing the low concrete border marker that has separated North and South Korea for more than six decades.

Co-host Jesse Watters declared that “historians will acknowledge that this step across the DMZ was a very powerful and important moment,” while Dana Perino, another co-host, called the move a “symbolic moment” that forced people to stop talking about the first two Democratic primary debates last week.

“Of course they are going to attack him,” co-host Greg Gutfeld chimed in, referring to the Democratic presidential hopefuls. “That’s what you would do. And, let’s be honest: If it were an adversary — an adversary from your party on the other side — we would do the same thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watters then mockingly declared, “How dare Obama meet with a dictator with no preconditions!”

“Exactly,” Gutfeld agreed.

Gutfeld then dismissed criticisms of Trump’s decision to meet Kim on North Korean soil and offered a defense of diplomacy in general.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you see diplomacy as a weakness, what does that leave you with? We know that there are tyrants and creeps in this world. You can hold two thoughts in your head that there are rough customers in the world and you got to talk to them,” he said.

He went on to say that U.S. presidents should talk to America’s adversaries, because there are no drawbacks to doing so.

“Casting diplomacy as a zero-sum game — we talk to him therefore we lose something, right? But what did we lose? Did we lose money? Did we lose land? Did we lose lives? No. Well, we lost our status in the world while we’ve elevated [Kim’s] status.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If that’s how you value these things then no wonder we’ve made no progress,” Gutfeld added. “If you keep saying that diplomacy causes a loss of status, why have diplomacy at all?”

Co-host Juan Williams pointed out that Gutfeld, whether knowingly or not, essentially restated the exact comment Obama made during a Democratic debate in 2008, when he suggested he would meet with America’s adversaries, causing the panel to erupt with laughter.

“I will meet not just with our friends but with our enemies, but with our enemies,” Obama said at the time. “Because I remember what John F. Kennedy said that we should never negotiate out of fear, but we should never fear to negotiate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Obama’s remark came under mounting scrutiny from Fox News hosts and conservative commentators appearing on the network at the time.

“Couldn’t trust Obama, though,” Gutfeld said with a laugh.

Perino interjected,”Whoever you support, you trust that person with your message.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Ambassador to Russia calls Trump’s military parade positively ‘Soviet’

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

Tanks headed to Trump military parade

Former Ambassador Michael McFaul witnessed many nationalist events celebrating the former Soviet Union and Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Donald Trump's military parade and display of force to commemorate America's formal declaration of Independence from England is remarkably similar he said.

"This photo reminds me of parades I used to attend in the Soviet Union. Not the right look for the 4th," McFaul tweeted Tuesday. His comments were a response to the photos of U.S. tanks being brought into Washington, D.C. by train.

This photo reminds me of parades I used to attend in the Soviet Union. Not the right look for the 4th. https://t.co/hsf3mZLnBo

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How Democrats have shown they’re capable of getting things done — even if McConnell won’t

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump and members of the GOP have worked hard to label Democrats as obstructionist, but they're running into a significant problem: Democrats in Congress have achieved more than Republicans in the Senate have.

A Washington Post op-ed by Katrina vanden Heuvel noted that the accusations from the GOP are curious given that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has bragged that he is the "grim reaper" of legislation. Blaming Democrats for obstructionism loses its impact when you brag about your own "do nothing" chamber.

Earlier this year, Democrats were on the door-step of building a deal with Trump over a much-needed infrastructure plan. The two parties agreed overwhelmingly that they could achieve all of the goals to fix dangerous bridges and crumbling pipes creating toxic drinking water around the country. Trump was all in, but it was the Republicans in the Senate who refused to play ball, killing a piece of legislation both parties and a majority of Americans want.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Joyce Vance explains why Congress gave Mnuchin ‘enough rope to hang himself’ before suing to get Trump’s taxes

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance on Tuesday explained why the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee waited weeks to file a lawsuit after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin refused to obey the law and hand over President Donald Trump's tax returns.

On Tuesday, Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) announced that his committee is suing the Treasury department which failed to produce six years of Trump's tax returns.

The lawsuit comes after Mnuchin rejected a request for the president's tax returns in May.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image