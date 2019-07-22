Here are 3 things Americans must hear from Mueller’s testimony: Democratic senator
No one can say with certainty what former special counsel Robert Mueller will tell the American people when he testifies before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees on Wednesday.
But on Monday, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer the broad strokes of what Mueller will be expected to say — and what the American people should be listening for if they are not yet convinced President Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses.
“Do you think there are Americans out there who still haven’t made up their mind on this issue of impeachment, obstruction of justice, collusion and all of that?” Blitzer asked her. “Have the American people moved on?”
“I think that if the American people — when the American people learn of all of the things that the president did, that, in my view, obstructed justice, but for the Office of Legal Counsel’s opinion that a sitting president cannot be charged or indicted, I hope the American people will realize that Russians interfered with our elections big-time on behalf of President Trump,” said Hirono. “Two, that this office of the counsel opinion pretty much prevented any indictment of a sitting president. And third, if he did nothing wrong, Mueller would have said so and he did not.”
“I hope people will say, ‘Well, they should at least, as I have called for, the House should at least begin an impeachment inquiry,” added Hirono.
Watch below:
