Here are 5 of the wildest and most outrageous comments Trump just made to the press
During an Oval Office meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, President Donald Trump gave rambling and outrageous comments to the press about a wide range of subjects.
Here are just five of the wildest things he said in the meeting:
1. “Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth.”
Trump said he could “win” the war in Afghanistan by simply committing genocide against the entire population.
“If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week,” he said. “I just don’t want to kill 10 million people.”
2. “I’m the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico.”
Asked about the political tumult in Puerto Rico, Trump lashed out at the embattled governor and, unprompted, at the San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz. Cruz has in the past been deeply critical of the Trump administration’s bungled response to Hurricane Maria, which ended up killing an estimated 3,000 people. While Trump said Monday that his administration “helped them with their hurricane problem,” an analysis from Politico found that the federal government did much more to support Texas in the weeks prior to Maria as it was slammed by an earlier hurricane than it did to provide assistance to Puerto Rico.
3. “Look, I had my best numbers recently and it’s because of the economy and what I’ve done for the African-American.”
Trump deflected questions about his racist attacks on Democratic congresswomen by erroneously taking credit for the unemployment rate in black communities.
“The African-Americans are doing better than they ever have in our country,” he said. “We’re creating numbers. Look at the poverty numbers. Look at the unemployment numbers – the best they’ve ever had.”
4. “Pakistan never lies.”
After criticizing Iran for lying, Trump bizarrely claimed that Pakistan never lies.
Of course, for Trump to hold forth on any government’s honestly is absurd on its face, given his non-stop lying. His deception is so egregious it even thwarted his administration’s plans to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census.
The claim about Pakistan never lying, however, is particularly odd given its history with Osama bin Laden. In 2011, bin Laden was discovered in a compound in Pakistan after being wanted by the United States for nearly a decade. While it remains unclear whether the highest levels of the government was aware of his presence, Pakistani officials have been less than forthcoming about how the circumstances arose.
5. He said American telecommunications companies are now pursuing 5G technology because he asked, “even if they don’t want to.”
Apparently, Trump thinks — or he at least expects viewers at home to think — that their phone companies are developing and employing 5G technology just because he asked them to.
Neighbors in Nashville suburb form human chain to prevent ICE from taking man into custody
In a Nashville suburb, an ICE agent’a attempt to take a man into custody on Monday morning proved unsuccessful when the man’s neighbors formed a human chain.
An agent for the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to Nashville’s WVTF Channel 5 (a CBS affiliate), attempted to detain the man in Hermitage, Tennessee, which is about ten miles from Downtown Nashville.
The man had entered his van with his son when the agent blocked them in, and neighbors responded by bringing them water and wet rags. After the neighbors formed a human chain, the man and his son were able to escape and enter their home — which the ICE agent was not authorized to enter.
Breaking Banner
How Jeffrey Epstein was moving ‘a lot of dough’ in an investment fund run by an ex-girlfriend’s husband
In a bizarre twist in the ongoing questions about where Jeffrey Epstein got his billions, Vanity Fair has details about a very close relationship he holds with the family of an ex-girlfriend.
Epstein once dated a former Miss Sweden for years, before she ultimately met her husband and had a family. Eva Andersson-Dubin, who is now a doctor, married billionaire founder of Highbridge Capital Management, Glenn Dubin. It's thought that's how Epstein was able to connect with Dubin's investments.
Breaking Banner
Rudy Giuliani is running a backchannel with Ukraine to take down Mueller and Trump’s critics: report
A new report reveals that Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor currently working as President Donald Trump's lawyer, has established a backchannel with the Ukrainian government in order to dig up dirt on potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, a pair of political operatives who have helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Republican candidates, are instrumental players in Giuliani's scheme, according to a new report by BuzzFeed News. They have repeatedly met with top political officials in Ukraine and then set up meetings with Giuliani so that the information they obtained could be potentially utilized against Democratic presidential contenders.