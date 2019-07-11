Here’s how much Trump’s militaristic egomaniacal Independence Day ‘Salute’ cost taxpayers
President Donald Trump on July 4th finally achieved his years-long dream of a do-over on the National Mall to make up for the low-attendance his Inauguration Day ceremony drew. That dream was also sparked when the Commander-in-Chief went to France and saw a Bastille Day parade that he reportedly couldn’t stop talking about.
For Trump’s Independence Day “Salute to America” there were tanks. Military plane flyovers. And of course a speech by the President that the White House quickly packaged into a video tweet – that the official Trump campaign then used as free political advertising – paid for by the taxpayers.
So, how much are taxpayers on the hook for, for Trump’s egomaniacal Fourth of July Salute to himself – at least according to the Trump administration?
According to ABC News, more than $5 million: “$5.35 million, according to an Interior Department letter released exclusively to ABC News.”
ABC News adds that number does not include the $750,000 in fireworks donated by two companies that lobbied Trump for tariff exemptions, which many on social media decried as corruption.
Washington, D.C. ended up bankrupting a special terrorism-related account to pay for security for the event. The Trump administration still owes the city for his inauguration, bringing their total debt to D.C. to $9 million.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Top Trump official faceplants at House hearing after being asked a simple question about Russia
On Wednesday, the House Appropriations Committee held a hearing titled, "United States Efforts to Counter Russian Disinformation and Malign Influence."
When Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) questioned Lea Gabrielle -- a top State department official under Trump -- for examples of Russian disinformation campaigns around the world she replied with a drawn-out "Ummm," ABC reports.
"It is clear that the Kremlin has been attempting to damage America’s credibility among our allies and our partners, undermine trans-Atlantic unity, and to sow discord in target societies," Gabrielle testified. "They covertly plant false stories."
Breaking Banner
Internet knocks ‘snowflakes’ attending Trump’s #TrollSummit to complain about having their racism censored
President Donald Trump is hosting a right-wing meet-up of extremist social media influencers and conspiracy theorists at the White House Thursday and the internet can't help but mock them.
As a collective group, these social media accounts have a huge ability to spread fake news across platforms during crucial points during an election. Some of the account holders are known for disseminating birther conspiracies, "false flag" allegations after shootings and more.
Part of the agenda for the #TrollSummit will revolve around what Trump calls social media censorship. He believes that his supporters are being censored when they violate the terms of service on social platforms. He also saw a dramatic drop in his Twitter following after the site did a purge of accounts they perceived to be bots. It resulted in a 9 million-account drop on the site. Trump believed that this was about him and his supporters and whined his complaints in person to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
China fails to buy agricultural goods as promised: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused China of backsliding on promises to increase purchases of American farm exports.
The president's latest salvo on Twitter comes the same week that US and Chinese trade officials had their first contact in months in an effort to revive negotiations that nearly collapsed in May.
Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met last month on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan, agreeing to cease further hostilities while the talks resumed.
"Mexico is doing great at the Border, but China is letting us down in that they have not been buying the agricultural products from our great Farmers that they said they would," Trump said Thursday on Twitter.