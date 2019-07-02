Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s the real reason why the financially-strapped NRA shuttered their extremist TV network

Published

1 min ago

on

In a deep-dive “Reality Check” on CNN Tuesday morning, analyst John Avlon delved into the chaos engulfing the National Rifle Association that has led to the ouster of multiple top executives and the gun rights organization pulling the plug on their inflammatory NRA TV network.

Avlon began, “America’s biggest gun lobby, the National Rifle Association shut down live programming last week and its online television channel, NRA-TV. And that because NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre said it had moved too far from its core mission.”

The CNN contributor then shared clips of controversial former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch ranting at liberals by saying, “They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler, all to make them march and scream about xenophobia and homophobia,”

“Since its founding by two Union officers after the Civil War, the NRA went work from its early mission to help teach marksmanship to being a political powerhouse dedicated to inflaming culture wars and fundraising off fears of gun control,” Avlon asserted before adding that one big reason for the end of NRA-TV was that no one was buying what they were selling.

“According to Comscore, the NRA website clocked a stunningly bad 49,000 unique visitors in January alone,” the analyst explained. “By comparison, CNN saw an average of 120 million unique visitors a month in 2018.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the NRA’s overall problems, Avlon advised, “As always, if you want to find the truth — follow the money. Audits of the NRA by accountants showed that after spending $420 million in 2016, including $54 million to support Donald Trump and Republicans and a nearly $15 million deficit — and double that the following year, while donations fell.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how the Apollo space program tried to advance black rights in the South

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

The Apollo program that put American astronauts on the moon was used as a tool to advance integration in the South, where the advancement of civil rights sparked violence and political realignment.

President John F. Kennedy wanted to use the space program to show the American system was superior to communism, but he also wanted to use NASA to advance black progress in the South, where many of the agency's facilities were located, reported AL.com.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Tomi Lahren wants to have ‘the difficult conversations’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

Tomi Lahren's new book calls for an improvement in the tone of our political debate, one in which our conversations revolve around the merits of ideas rather than distortions and personal attacks. It is a welcome argument — one that she will hopefully apply to herself as well as her opponents.

"Never Play Dead: How The Truth Makes You Unstoppable" contains the provocative right-wing opinions one has grown to expect from Lahren, and that turned her into an online celebrity and then a Fox News commentator and Fox Nation talk-show host. Topics from immigration policy and feminism to college debt and the Dakota War of 1862 are covered in terms that some readers are sure to find offensive. The standout theme in the book, however, is Lahren's call for civility in political discourse. She discusses a number of occasions when she has been mistreated or mischaracterized by her critics because of her views, has been mocked for her physical appearance, experienced social rejection, been characterized as evil and threatened with physical violence.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Battle-ready’ right-wing groups plan to rally at Trump’s Fourth of July blowout: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that several far-right groups are planning to rally in Washington, D.C. as President Donald Trump hosts his massive Fourth of July celebration — and that some of the attendees may be armed.

The event, titled the "Rally for Free Speech," will be headlined by such right-wing activists as former Breitbarter Milo Yiannopoulos, anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer, and internet con artist Jacob Wohl, all of whom have been banned from various social media platforms for hate speech. The event is also, however, intended to be a show of strength against antifascist protestors, following the violent altercation against right-wing journalist Andy Ngo in Portland, Oregon.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image