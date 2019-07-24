Here’s what Robert Mueller really said about whether Trump can be indicted
President Donald Trump attacked reporters Wednesday for asking if he’s concerned about being indicted once he leaves office. The reporters had good reasons for asking the questions if Trump had listened carefully to Robert Mueller’s comments on the topic.
In the first hearing about obstruction of justice, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) brought up examples of obstruction of justice.
“I’d like to ask you, the reason again, that you did not indict Donald Trump is because of OLC opinion [stating] that you cannot indict a sitting president?” Lieu asked.
“That is correct,” Mueller said.
In the second portion of the hearings, Mueller clarified his statement, saying it wasn’t that he “didn’t” but that he “couldn’t.” Saying “didn’t” implies he wanted to. Where, saying “couldn’t,” is the more accurate take. As Mueller explained, over and over again, the OLC opinion prevents indictments of a sitting president.
When Mueller was asked again about whether Trump could be indicted after he leaves office, he said yes.
That is not to say Mueller will indict Trump, wants to indict Trump or anticipates anyone indicting Trump. Mueller is simply saying that looking at the OLC opinion, Trump cannot be indicted as president. After he is no longer president, he can be indicted, as the OLC opinion no longer applies.
Trump’s idea that he is in the clear is incorrect. Unless he wins the 2020 election, a prosecutor can indict. There was at least one question about that, because the statute of limitations would be up before Trump is out of office if he is elected to a second term. That would, in a sense, mean that the president is above the law, which flies in the face of the Constitution.
Here’s Rep. Mike Quigley asking that question below:
Commentary
Here’s what Robert Mueller really said about whether Trump can be indicted
President Donald Trump attacked reporters Wednesday for asking if he's concerned about being indicted once he leaves office. The reporters had good reasons for asking the questions if Trump had listened carefully to Robert Mueller's comments on the topic.
In the first hearing about obstruction of justice, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) brought up examples of obstruction of justice.
"I'd like to ask you, the reason again, that you did not indict Donald Trump is because of OLC opinion [stating] that you cannot indict a sitting president?" Lieu asked.
Commentary
Robert Mueller’s reticence makes an eloquent case for impeaching Donald Trump
In his opening statement at Wednesday morning's hearing before the House Judiciary Committee hearing, former special counsel Robert Mueller made it clear he was not happy about having to testify.
This article was originally published at Salon
"It is unusual for a prosecutor to testify about a criminal investigation," Mueller said, in his lawyerly manner, "and given my role as a prosecutor, there are reasons why my testimony will necessarily be limited."
Commentary
This GOP lawmaker just totally undermined her own attack on Robert Mueller
While Democrats used their time questioning former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday trying to draw out important aspects of his investigation’s final report, Republicans took the opportunity to grandstand about conspiracy theories and attack Mueller himself.
Many of these attacks were based on erroneous claims and distortions of fact. But Arizona Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko’s attempt to criticize Mueller may have been the most futile of all, as she somehow managed to undermine her own line of attack.
“Rather than purely relying on the evidence provided by witnesses and documents, I think you relied on a lot on the media,” she said of Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation. Of course, attacking Mueller and the media at once could theoretically be a smart play for a Republican, because conservatives are naturally distrustful of both.