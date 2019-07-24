‘One of the worst’: Trump attacks reporter for revealing Mueller testified about future indictments
When speaking to the press after special counsel Robert Mueller’s hearings Wednesday, Trump said that Mueller did not testify that the president could still be indicted after he’s out of office.
Trump attacked the reporter who asked whether he feared being indicted, shouting “fake news” and saying the reporter was “one of the worst.”
“You’re fake news and you’re at the top of the list also!” Trump said angerly. “Let me tell you. Go back to — it’s not what he said. Read his correction. Read his correction. If you read his correction, you’ll find out. That’s why people don’t deal with you. You’re not an honest reporter.”
In fact, Mueller answered that question specifically, saying that Trump could be indicted after leaving office according to the Office of Legal Counsel decision. He wasn’t saying that Trump should be indicted or Trump will be indicted, but that while president, he cannot be indicted according to the OLC opinion. After he leaves office, he can be indicted.
Trump said he can’t be indicted because he “did nothing wrong.” In fact, anyone can be indicted, and the court would decide his innocence or guilt.
Trump also declared himself pleased by the hearings, which he said earlier in the week he “probably” wasn’t going to watch.
“We had a very good day today, the Republican Party,” Trump told the press pool. “There was no defense of what Robert Mueller was trying to defend. … There was no defense to this ridiculous hoax, this witch hunt.”
Mueller also testified that it was “not a witch hunt.”
After saying he was pleased by the hearing, he then said that Mueller did a “terrible job” with his investigation.
“Today proved a lot to everybody,” Trump continued.
Trump also told the press that the TV networks aren’t doing much on the hearing tonight because there’s nothing to say. In fact, the networks all have programming and will likely be covering the hearings for most of the night.
Continuing, Trump blamed the media and the Democrats for “collusion” on the “witch hunt.”
Mitch McConnell blocked any effort to heed Mueller’s warnings to protect US elections — and he’ll continue: NBC analyst
On MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" following former special counsel Robert Mueller's revealing House testimony on the extent of Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election, and the likely wrongdoing by Trump in the process of receiving their help, NBC analyst John Heilemann singled out the one man preventing anything from being done about it: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
"The performance is probably the last time anyone will see Robert Mueller in Congress, and around the Russia question, it is notable in the time of Trump, even some Republicans are sounding the alarm bell," said host Nicolle Wallace.
‘To hell with gay pride’: Trump-loving Florida politician running viciously homophobic campaign
Says Gay People 'Choose to Be a Homosexual' and Claims They "Love" Being in Jail
A Florida man is running for a non-partisan seat on the St. Petersburg city council, and he's running on an extremely homophobic platform.
Chico Cromartie says being gay is not part of the "American principles."
He says being gay is a choice.
And he says "to hell with gay pride," according to the Tampa Bay Times.
"He doesn't honor the Pride flag, promises he won't bow to 'their agenda' and thinks the LGBTQ community is thriving in St. Petersburg at the expense of the black community," the Tampa paper adds.
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow: Mueller interjected that it is ‘a crime’ to accept help from a foreign adversary
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow's show isn't for several hours, but she took a moment to speak to Nicolle Wallace about the important pieces of special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony that will likely be lost in the soundbite.
Wallace confessed that the "hot takes" from those on the panel in the wake of the hearings. What Maddow said was the most important moment was when Mueller interjected with Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA). Maddow said that it was at the end of the hearing when everyone was clearly tired and things seemed to be winding down, but that Mueller emphasized something important.