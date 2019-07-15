‘He’s a poser’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Trump for spewing racist filth to distract from his ‘rough weekend’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough thumped President Donald Trump for stoking racist outrage to distract from another disastrous week for his administration.
The “Morning Joe” host interrupted Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire, who argued that Trump’s base identified with his bigoted grievances.
“Can I correct you?” Scarborough said. “It’s not his anger — I mean, he’s a poser. This is all posing. I mean, I just wanted to throw that in. You don’t have to agree with me, but his alleged anger — he’s playing this populist role and playing his supporters as suckers.”
Lemire agreed that Trump was battered by his Supreme Court defeat on the census, the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and the resulting resignation of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, and Scarborough said the president tossed out those racist tweets to take back control of the news cycle.
“We talked about the signal, the noise,” Scarborough said. “He told his people that he was going to fight to get his question on the census, and the Supreme Court said no, then he told his people he was going to hold a press conference, and he was going to actually put it on there and to defy the Supreme Court. Then he weakly and meekly backed down, as he might say, like a little baby. He backed down.”
“Also, he had to fire Acosta,” Scarborough added. “Why? because Donald Trump knows that as long as Acosta’s there, people are going to say that man called Jeffrey Epstein a terrific guy. That man invited 25, 26 calendar girls to Mar-A-Lago for a VIP reception, but it was that man and Jeffrey Epstein alone at that Mar-A-Lago, quote, party were those two old men had 26 young calendar girls swirling around.”
“He doesn’t want us talking about that, he wants our hair to be on fire about the census,” he concluded. “What else does he not want us talking about? This has been a very rough weekend for him.”
Understanding the Ocasio-Cortez vs. Pelosi feud: It’s not a ‘catfight’ but a long-term power struggle
Conditions in our so-called republic are terrible, but never so bad that the political and social crucible of the Trump era can’t make them worse. That seems to be the lesson of another catastrophic week in America, when tensions between the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party boiled over into overt hostility on the same day that Vice President Mike Pence led a supposedly reassuring tour of the appalling detention facilities for migrants and refugees near the U.S.-Mexico border — and just before a planned series of ICE raids aimed at apprehending and deporting undocumented immigrants living in American cities.
Trump’s racist outburst was unbelievably vile — but why is anyone surprised?
Donald Trump dug deeper than ever into his bucket of political scatology this weekend. On Sunday, in tweets already made infamous, he proclaimed:
So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!