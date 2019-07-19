Hope Hicks’ testimony ‘appears to be false’ — and Democrats have a plan to prove it: Judiciary member

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks likely lied to Congress — and Democrats have a plan to prove it, a Democrat on the House Judiciary said on MSNBC on Friday.

Anchor Peter Alexander interviewed Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) about potential perjury by Hicks, who was a close confidant of Trump during his campaign, transition, and administration.

“It has been several months since President Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen testified that President Trump directed him to pay hush-money payments to adult film star Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, but new documents muddy the waters a bit for former White House communications director Hope Hicks, who testified to the House Judiciary Committee that she had no knowledge of the payments before they were made,” Alexander reported.

“New documents show a flurry of activity, including Hicks, that has made some Democrats, like House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) want to hear from Hicks again,” he explained.

“Do you believe that Hope Hicks perjured herself?” Alexander asked.

“She didn’t tell the whole truth,” Cohen replied. “When I asked if she knew anything about the Karen McDougal or Stormy Daniels payments and she said she knew nothing about them, except what she read in the press, certainly appears to be false based on the documents.”

“Now the documents don’t say that she participated in the phone calls with Cohen and Trump, Michael Cohen that is, and Trump, but it’s hard to fathom that she was left totally out. She was very close to Trump, she was one of his confidants, she connected Trump to Cohen and dealt with it.”

“She knew what was going on,” he concluded.

When pressed, Cohen explained how testimony from Michael Cohen could prove the case against Hicks.

“To be clear, though, Congressman, how do you prove that?” Alexander asked. “So there’s obviously evidence that there were some phone calls in which she played some part, but how can you determine what happened in those calls without that evidence?

“Well, you need the evidence, you might need testimony from Michael Cohen of what they have,” he replied, suggesting the currently incarcerated felon could be heading back to Capitol Hill.

Cohen also explained why he believed impeachment is the appropriate remedy.

Watch: