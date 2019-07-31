Horrifying video shows Dallas cops violently detain man who called 911 for help — and then died as they mocked him

Newly released body camera video shows Dallas police officers laughing and joking as they restrained an intoxicated man until he died.

Tony Timpa wailed and begged for help dozens of times as officers pinned his shoulders, knees and neck to the ground outside an adult book store after the 32-year-old called for help while suffering from a mental health episode, reported the Dallas Morning News.

An autopsy later showed Timpa was high on cocaine when he called 911 for help on Aug. 10, 2016, saying he suffered from schizophrenia and depression and had neglected to take his prescription medication.

He ran out of the porn store and into traffic before security guards handcuffed him, and then Dallas police officers and Dallas Fire Rescue personnel arrived on the scene.

Body camera video obtained by the newspaper following a lengthy legal battle shows Timpa calling out for help as officers laugh and joke, and then wait at least four minutes to begin CPR after the man became unresponsive.

“You’re gonna kill me!” Timpa cries out in the video. “You’re gonna kill me! You’re gonna kill me!”

One of the officers says on the video that Timpa tried to kick him, and police zip-tied his feet and pinned his handcuffed arms behind his back for more than 14 minutes.

“Tony, Tony, what did you take today?” one of the first responders say in the video.

Timpa was face down, with his nose buried in the grass, as officer say they hear him snoring — when instead, he was struggling for breath.

“Tony, are you still with us?” one officer jokes.

“Tony, time for school,” another says.

“I don’t want to go to school,” an officer says. “Five more minutes, mom.”

The first responders can be heard laughing on the body camera video.

Timpa was unresponsive when officers helped place him on a stretcher, and the video shows at least one of them realizes something was wrong.

“He didn’t just die down there, did he?” one officer says. “I hope I didn’t kill him.”

A paramedic later confirmed Timpa was not breathing, and the video shows officers begin CPR in the back of an ambulance.

Timpa’s family has sued three officers for excessive force, saying he should not have been restrained for so long.

“He was not resisting, he was not armed, he was not threatening the officers,” said family attorney Geoff Henley. “As a result, his death was an inexcusable tragedy.”

Henley said the video, which police have fought to keep unreleased, shows that officers should have realized much sooner that Timpa did not pose a threat.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot dismissed pending misdemeanor charges earlier this year against three officers, saying the medical examiner did not believe police acted recklessly.

Two of the officers present during Timpa’s death received written reprimands for discourtesy and unprofessionalism.