Quantcast
Connect with us

How ‘authoritarian nationalist’ Trump hijacked the 4th: columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

This 4th of July, President Donald Trump is celebrating by shipping tanks and other military equipment to D.C.

The President also plans to hold a speech, prompting concerns that he’ll politicize what is supposed to be a bipartisan celebration of U.S. independence.

Writing the in Washington Post, columnist Greg Sargent notes that Trump’s use of military imagery comports with his authoritarian tendencies.

“The authoritarian nationalist leader typically rewrites the story of the nation in his own image,” Sargent writes.

“Our own homegrown authoritarian nationalist has proved particularly devoted to this fusion of national mythmaking and self-hagiography, often delivered in his own unique language of crass, gaudy spectacle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sargent puts the president’s theatrics in historical context.

“The historians tell us that this is what authoritarian nationalists do,” he continues.

“As Harvard’s Jill Lepore puts it, they replace history with tried-and-true fictions — false tales of national decline at the hands of invented threats, melded to fictitious stories of renewed national greatness, engineered by the leader himself, who is both author of the fiction and its mythic hero.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sargent notes that regardless of what the president says in his speech, the very act of monopolizing the proceedings cements his authoritarianism.

“This is what we will be seeing in one form or another on the Fourth of July, no matter what Trump says in his planned Independence Day speech from the Lincoln Memorial,” he writes.

“The very act of taking over the proceedings in the manner he has cooked up itself accomplishes this feat.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas GOP rep. advises Trump to ‘ignore’ the Supreme Court and ‘print the Census’ with citizenship question

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has advised President Donald Trump to "ignore" the U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to allow a citizenship question to be included in the next U.S. Census.

Roy made the remarks during a Twitter conversation about the decision to uphold a lower court's ruling that the citizenship question could not be included while a lawsuit against the move is being litigated.

"Very surprised that [email protected]? surrendered without a battle on this issue," radio host Hugh Hewitt wrote.

“If the case is truly over, it would be one of the biggest legal defeats of the Trump presidency.” Very surprised that ?@realDonaldTrump? surrendered without a battle on this issue. https://t.co/p4bLCRcO9E

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This is bizarre’: Onlookers stunned as Trump flagrantly contradicts his own administration on census forms

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump contradicted two of his cabinet agencies to deny "fake" reports that his administration had agreed to print census forms without a citizenship question.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that the Trump administration had not offered a compelling legal argument to include the question, and the president at first claimed the White House lawyer would seek to delay the census process.

But the Department of Justice and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said this week the administration would go ahead and print forms without the question to meet the constitutionally mandated deadline.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The alarm’s gone off’: The economy is showing one important sign of heading into recession

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

A leading indicator of an impending recession is sounding -- loudly, according to analysts.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve, as of this week, has been inverted for a full quarter, which has flipped ahead of each of the last official recessions over the past 50 years, without a single false alarm, reported Slate.

A yield curve becomes inverted when the return on long-term U.S. government bonds dip below short-term bonds, which is seen as a sign the market expects weak or nonexistent growth in the next few years, and little inflation.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image