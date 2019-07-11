‘I smell trouble’: Trump defends Deutsche Bank in bizarre series of tweets — and sets off alarm bells

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows with a series of tweets defending his banking history.

The president insisted he did not need to borrow money to pursue real estate projects, and also claimed he could easily have obtained loans from any bank — rather than relying on foreign investors and the embattled Deutsche Bank.

“The Fake News Media loves the narrative that I didn’t use many banks because the banks didn’t like me,” Trump tweeted. “No, I didn’t use many banks because I didn’t (don’t) need their money (old fashioned, isn’t it?). If I did, it would have been very easy for me to get.”

“And remember, a bank that I did use years ago, the now badly written about and maligned Deutsche Bank, was then one of the largest and most prestigious banks in the world!” Trump added. “They wanted my business, and so did many others!”

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Deutsche Bank AG as part of its probe of alleged money laundering through Malaysia’s scandal-plagued 1MDB investment fund, and the bank has also made news this week after severing ties earlier this year with Jeffrey Epstein as federal authorities prepared sex trafficking charges against him.

Other Twitter users questioned the timing of Trump’s rant about Deutsche Bank, which Congress has subpoenaed to examine evidence of their dealings with the president.

I smell trouble. — 2020 is coming (@rongoodis) July 11, 2019

Our @POTUS is indeed a money laundering Russian criminal who is inept, insecure and incompetent. #AnybodyButTrump2020 — Sad Sue (@burjbabe) July 11, 2019

They were the largest because they laundered Russian money lmao. — Right Hon. Sir Tweety Bird, MD, PhD, CFA (@advice_birds) July 11, 2019

Oh Donald… Deutsche Bank SUED you for failure to pay back a $600 million loan, and when you lost the suit and was forced to pay, Deutsche Bank then loaned you money to pay them. You need banks desperately, Donald.

You're the only person in history to bankrupt a casino. LOSER. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) July 11, 2019

Is everything alright? — Andrea (Mraz) Sutton (@AndiSutton1) July 11, 2019

You conned them. You are a money launderer and they didn't care. They were corrupt when you used them. The only bank that would touch another crime to their list. — karen munro (@BaileyPittipat) July 11, 2019

#DonaldTrump needs to release at least 10 years of his tax returns. He's filed bankruptcy five times and owes millions of dollars to various US cities for his #MAGA rallie. He owes DC $7.3 million from his 2016 inauguration and still hasn't paid it. Donald doesn't pay his bills🤡 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) July 11, 2019

so that's it – banking info is about to go public — Øistein Ihle (@Oistein_Ihle) July 11, 2019

Or FFS, can you go one day without praising criminals or criminal enterprises? — Howard (@HowardA_Esq) July 11, 2019

Yeah banks love lending money and losing it all in bankruptcy. Banks love lending to the biggest business loser of all time. Yeppers — Dave Tahan (@DCTahan) July 11, 2019

Then show your taxes AS PROMISED and show the world you’re an honest wealthy businessman beholden to no bank! Or is this a problem?? — Randy walters (@damillhunk22) July 11, 2019

They are giving your records to the court aren't they? They were badly maligned world wide because they laundered money. Facts don't matter to you but they do matter to the world. — Nancy Metzger (@gayle6750) July 11, 2019

Banks don’t want your business because you are a serial defaulter. — Brad Rice (@BolandDrummer) July 11, 2019

None of the banks would lend to you because your business deals kept going into bankruptcy- except Deutsche Bank, which not so coincidentally is known as the “laundromat” for Russian money. They also lent Kushner $285MM a month before the election. Hmmm! #ETTD — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 11, 2019

So can you inform the public who paid off Kavanaugh’s debt? We’d like to know — & then there's Maude 📺 🏳️‍🌈🍸🌊 (@proudliberalmom) July 11, 2019

You laundered money through Deutsche Bank. Funny how Supreme Court Justice Kennedy's son, who worked there, gave you the Chicago loan.

Funny how Kennedy conveniently retired during your term allowing you to stack the court with shady Kavanaugh.🤔https://t.co/A2xzHkZZbR — Miranda Binewski (@superlorna69) July 11, 2019

You must be really worried about what Deutsche Bank is going to reveal about you and Kushner. With the way you're rage-tweeting this morning, I suspect some new story is about to drop. https://t.co/VOaXH6Xegs — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) July 11, 2019

Defaulting on your loans has a way of drying up your credit sources, Spanky. Banks don't see you as a good risk. https://t.co/u1TezjqEKa — Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) July 11, 2019