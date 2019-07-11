Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I smell trouble’: Trump defends Deutsche Bank in bizarre series of tweets — and sets off alarm bells

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows with a series of tweets defending his banking history.

The president insisted he did not need to borrow money to pursue real estate projects, and also claimed he could easily have obtained loans from any bank — rather than relying on foreign investors and the embattled Deutsche Bank.

“The Fake News Media loves the narrative that I didn’t use many banks because the banks didn’t like me,” Trump tweeted. “No, I didn’t use many banks because I didn’t (don’t) need their money (old fashioned, isn’t it?). If I did, it would have been very easy for me to get.”

“And remember, a bank that I did use years ago, the now badly written about and maligned Deutsche Bank, was then one of the largest and most prestigious banks in the world!” Trump added. “They wanted my business, and so did many others!”

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Deutsche Bank AG as part of its probe of alleged money laundering through Malaysia’s scandal-plagued 1MDB investment fund, and the bank has also made news this week after severing ties earlier this year with Jeffrey Epstein as federal authorities prepared sex trafficking charges against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Twitter users questioned the timing of Trump’s rant about Deutsche Bank, which Congress has subpoenaed to examine evidence of their dealings with the president.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

9/11 first responder advocate rains holy hell on two GOP senators — and calls them out by name for ignoring victims

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 11, 2019

By

Appearing on CNN's New Day, 9/11 first responder advocate John Feal took aim at two North Carolina Republicans who are refusing to commit to vote for a bill that would extend benefits for survivors of the 9/11 attack who pout their lives on the line after the terrorist attack.

Following a report that the House will take up the bill on Friday, hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota asked Feal what steps he will be taking to pressure lawmakers to make sure it gets passed.

"We have to get it through the House and then to the Senate, as soon as that vote is over, it'll be in the Senate," he explained. "I'll have people with me, these people have worked so hard you know. I'm not an advocate, I'm not only a pain in the butt and badassery, but I'm also a historian to make sure history is not distorted. So the American people know what it took over the last 15 years to get this bill finally done."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump Twitter-taunts the media before gathering his favorite online trolls at the White House

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump worked himself up ahead of his social media summit by tossing out insults and trolling his critics.

The president will host some -- but not all -- of his online superfans Thursday at the White House to discuss the alleged social media bias against Trump supporters.

"A big subject today at the White House Social Media Summit will be the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies," Trump tweeted. "We will not let them get away with it much longer. The Fake News Media will also be there, but for a limited period."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Top official explains why some Trump superfans were left out of White House summit: ‘We aren’t that stupid’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 11, 2019

By

The White House is hosting a summit for pro-Trump social media personalities, but some of the president's boosters are wondering why they weren't invited to the event.

Social media director Dan Scavino, a longtime aide to President Donald Trump, is taking the lead in organizing the summit and forming its agenda, two sources told The Daily Beast.

The White House will be hosting a very big and very important Social Media Summit today. Would I have become President without Social Media? Yes (probably)! At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image