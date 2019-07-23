‘I’ll get the popcorn’: Ex-FBI investigator who worked under Mueller explains how the hearing will go Wednesday
Former CIA officer and FBI investigator Phil Mudd outlined what he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller will say when he’s asked specific questions in the hearings Wednesday.
“I think you could look at two categories here,” Mudd told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “One is the factual category, and I know Aaron Zebley would be there. Zebly is someone who will not only know facts, [but] 2 1/2 years of an investigation including stuff like phone email and financial data, [it’s] not bad to have somebody else there trying to recall that information and from when I was in the Bureau, by is cool and a made man. He’s trusted.”
Mudd anticipates Zebly and Mueller will both be able to answer questions about what was happening in the course of the investigation.
“If the investigation starts to go political with questions like, ‘Don’t you have a bunch of angry Democrats working for you,’ that is when I want to watch because the director I worked for doesn’t do integrity questions,” Mudd said of Mueller. “If they try to come after him, particularly Republicans on the issue of the integrity of the investigation, watch the show — I’m going to get the popcorn. I keep calling him the director, the special counsel is always the director to me. They will go after him.”
Former Obama Administration Solicitor General Neal Katyal has given his own set of short “yes or no” questions that he thinks Democrats should ask. Mudd then “played” Mueller for a moment, answering the way he thinks Mueller will respond to Katyal’s questions.
“Let me answer that question on page 18 of the report you’ll see a reference to obstruction,” Mudd said. “On page 72, you’ll see a reference to Russian interference. I draw your attention to those pages. The facts that we presented there and the judgments we presented there are the same judgments I would like to present to you today. Next question.”
CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz noted that even if Mueller repeats some of the same things that are in the report, the important thing is for him to give the information in lay-speak and not lawyer-speak. Members can ask Mueller to “explain to me what that means,” and get him on camera not going outside the scope of the investigation, but merely simplifying the legalese used in the over 400-page report.
NYT columnist says one of Trump’s friends begged him to talk him out of launching war with Iran
On Monday, Thomas Friedman of The New York Times spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper, following President Donald Trump's attacks on him for calling his behavior racist in a recent article. The president accused him of "kissing [his] a**" in an Oval Office phone call.
Speaking to Cooper, Friedman denied Trump's characterization of their discussion.
"The president tweeted about a private conversation we had and lobbed in a few insults," said Friedman. "Basically, my response, which I put out on Twitter is that I was encouraged by a friend of his to speak to him after the downing of the American drone, because I thought it was wise that we not retaliate, and I thought he was wise not to retaliate, and this friend of his wanted me to encourage him in that, because he was evidently agonizing a little over that not retaliating. And I did that. I began the conversation by saying that 'I disagree with you, Mr. President on many things, but I think you did the right thing on this.' We talked for about four minutes. We also talked about China and we left it at that."
Here are 3 things Americans must hear from Mueller’s testimony: Democratic senator
No one can say with certainty what former special counsel Robert Mueller will tell the American people when he testifies before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees on Wednesday.
But on Monday, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) told CNN's Wolf Blitzer the broad strokes of what Mueller will be expected to say — and what the American people should be listening for if they are not yet convinced President Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses.
"Do you think there are Americans out there who still haven't made up their mind on this issue of impeachment, obstruction of justice, collusion and all of that?" Blitzer asked her. "Have the American people moved on?"
Trump is becoming more hawkish on Iran — and he’s running out of options: report
So far, one of the only pieces of good news in the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran is that President Donald Trump has been reluctant to use military force, taking his cues in part from Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has personally warned him that it would end his presidency — resisting the urges of his most trigger-happy advisers like John Bolton.
Now, however, the president appears to be having second thoughts as it becomes clearer that he will not be able to broker a better deal than President Barack Obama's nuclear agreement, and is starting to view the conflict more hawkishly, reported CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Monday.