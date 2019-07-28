Intel Director Dan Coats expected to step down this week after battling with Trump: NYT

According to a report from the New York Times, Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats will step down this week after battling with President Donald Trump.

The Times reports Coats “is expected to step down in the coming days after spending his tenure at odds with President Trump over issues including Russia and Mr. Trump’s own attacks on the intelligence community, people familiar with the decision said on Sunday.”

The report goes on to state that Trump is reportedly considering Rep. John Ratcliffe, “a Texas Republican and staunch defender of Mr. Trump,” who recently made news with harsh criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller this past week during Congressional hearings.