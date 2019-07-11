Internet knocks ‘snowflakes’ attending Trump’s #TrollSummit to complain about having their racism censored

President Donald Trump is hosting a right-wing meet-up of extremist social media influencers and conspiracy theorists at the White House Thursday and the internet can’t help but mock them.

As a collective group, these social media accounts have a huge ability to spread fake news across platforms during crucial points during an election. Some of the account holders are known for disseminating birther conspiracies, “false flag” allegations after shootings and more.

Part of the agenda for the #TrollSummit will revolve around what Trump calls social media censorship. He believes that his supporters are being censored when they violate the terms of service on social platforms. He also saw a dramatic drop in his Twitter following after the site did a purge of accounts they perceived to be bots. It resulted in a 9 million-account drop on the site. Trump believed that this was about him and his supporters and whined his complaints in person to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

You can see the best mockery and attacks about the #TrollSummit below:

So Gab, Loomer, Milo, and the President are all using social media websites to complain about social media "censorship."
— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) July 11, 2019

The President is having his friends over to talk about the computer!
— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 11, 2019

Tim Pool: No sir, you have to actually win solitaire for the cards to do the dancing thing. Yes, it IS very unfair.
— Wenzler Powers (@WenzlerPowers) July 11, 2019

Trump's intuitive grasp of how to control the story is incredible. In no sense is today's thing at the White House a "social media summit" and yet the press keeps calling it one.
— Jay Yarow (@jyarow) July 11, 2019

Instead of combatting Russian social media misinformation, punishing anti-competitive practices, or protecting Americans' data and privacy, the President has invited trolls, conspiracy theorists, anti-Semites, and the whole comments section to the White House. Give me a break. https://t.co/uRMloriXuT
— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) July 11, 2019

So I just found out that fringe site https://t.co/qpXo3GNJRl, once a choice place for neo-Nazi militant groups, will be at tomorrow's social media summit at the @WhiteHouse but Twitter and Facebook weren't invited… My story for @motherboard https://t.co/cqq31J9x5b
— Ben Makuch (@BMakuch) July 10, 2019

RTs are not endorsements.
Inviting trolls to the White House, however, is. https://t.co/7BcSBDeFor @oliverdarcy — Jason Farkas (@JasonFarkas) July 10, 2019



"A conspiracy theorist, a meme creator and a plagiarist. Those are just some of the eyebrow raising attendees who will descend on the White House on Thursday…" https://t.co/iJLmCFQwrS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 11, 2019



Wrote about the social media summit, which could be a pity party, ref-working solidarity display, or pre-2020 strategy session. (Or all of the above) https://t.co/sQiu24XBD1 — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) July 10, 2019



Trump's so-called social media summit today is really nothing more than an excuse for racists to whine that they aren't being able to spread their hate more widely. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) July 11, 2019

"Oppressed" Republican White Men attending White House Snowflake Summit, to complain about how they only control 2.5 of 3 branches of government, several massive media orgs, despite being minority of population. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 11, 2019

Trump is timing his white supremacist social media summit with ICE raids and the census question — Greg Dworkin (@DemFromCT) July 11, 2019

Trump inviting to White House "Social Media Summit" chairman of 'Students for Trump' Ryan Fournier, who worked closely with neo-Nazi James Allsup and made him a top official in the group. Allsup only stepped down after photos of him marching in #Charlottesville came to light. pic.twitter.com/KfeMTvtEY1 — It's Going Down (@IGD_News) July 11, 2019