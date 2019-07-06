Internet mocks ‘weirdass’ Melania statue near her hometown: ‘Really captured her personality’

This week, First Lady Melania Trump was honored with a statue carved from a tree near her hometown in Slovenia:

A rough-hewn carving of Melania Trump in her hometown is making waves. https://t.co/BPirMMJFRD — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 6, 2019

As images of the roughly-hewn wood sculpture made the rounds on social media, commenters laughed about its appearance and cracked jokes:

I cannot stop laughing at this weirdass statue. https://t.co/GvZwMJgQFL — Lizz Winstead Underground Collaborative MKE 7/19 (@lizzwinstead) July 6, 2019

Well thank God someone told me what it was. Would never had guessed. — Steve Thompson (@Gragore) July 6, 2019

Fake. This one is wood. The real one is plastic. — Omar S (@Omars_Words) July 6, 2019

I think the artist really captured her personality. — Pete (@pdw82) July 6, 2019

I get it – it's supposed to be a statue of Melania's soul, not her body.

Accurate portrayal. — Emily Vena (@emvena) July 6, 2019

Well, it's kind of a rendering of Roblox Melania. — Jim Spears (@QuaereNon) July 6, 2019

Obv the likeness was created prior to the “kidney” surgery. — Bob Ream (@ReamBob) July 6, 2019

This is quite possibly the creepiest thing I've seen in my life.

And I've watched a lot of stephen king movies. — Emily Vena (@emvena) July 6, 2019

Is this gonna end like the wicker man? — Seán (@shockerdyermom) July 6, 2019

