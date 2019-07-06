Internet mocks ‘weirdass’ Melania statue near her hometown: ‘Really captured her personality’
This week, First Lady Melania Trump was honored with a statue carved from a tree near her hometown in Slovenia:
A rough-hewn carving of Melania Trump in her hometown is making waves. https://t.co/BPirMMJFRD
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 6, 2019
As images of the roughly-hewn wood sculpture made the rounds on social media, commenters laughed about its appearance and cracked jokes:
I cannot stop laughing at this weirdass statue. https://t.co/GvZwMJgQFL
— Lizz Winstead Underground Collaborative MKE 7/19 (@lizzwinstead) July 6, 2019
Well thank God someone told me what it was. Would never had guessed.
— Steve Thompson (@Gragore) July 6, 2019
Fake. This one is wood. The real one is plastic.
— Omar S (@Omars_Words) July 6, 2019
I think the artist really captured her personality.
— Pete (@pdw82) July 6, 2019
I get it – it's supposed to be a statue of Melania's soul, not her body.
Accurate portrayal.
— Emily Vena (@emvena) July 6, 2019
Well, it's kind of a rendering of Roblox Melania.
— Jim Spears (@QuaereNon) July 6, 2019
Obv the likeness was created prior to the “kidney” surgery.
— Bob Ream (@ReamBob) July 6, 2019
This is quite possibly the creepiest thing I've seen in my life.
And I've watched a lot of stephen king movies.
— Emily Vena (@emvena) July 6, 2019
Is this gonna end like the wicker man?
— Seán (@shockerdyermom) July 6, 2019
There's only one word for this statue of Melania in her Slovenian hometown of Sevnica: uncanny. And the body double mystery: solved. And Trump's draft-dodging wasn't due to bone spurs – it was splinters pic.twitter.com/XFsvAltB82
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) July 6, 2019