Internet obliterates Mississippi Republican for refusing to talk to female reporter without male chaperone

Published

1 min ago

on

This week, Mississippi state Rep. Robert Foster, who is running for governor, blocked a female reporter from shadowing his campaign unless she was accompanied by a man. He said that he was invoking the “Billy Graham Rule,” refusing to be alone with women to protect the sanctity of his marriage — a practice also famously followed by Vice President Mike Pence.

Faced with criticism, Foster doubled down on his decision on Wednesday, characterizing it as an expression of his Christian faith:

Social media, however, was not impressed with Foster’s unapologetic discrimination against women, and Twitter quickly buried him in scorn:


Ambassadors admit most of them think Trump is inept: ‘It could have been any of us’

Published

1 min ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

Speaking on the assurance of anonymity, one ambassador admitted that the comments about President Donald Trump by U.K. ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch could have been said by any of the ambassadors.

That ambassador isn't the only one, however, Axios noted.

"I knew that nothing would remain secret, so I sent them in a most confidential manner," said former French ambassador Gérard Araud. "It’s what happens when a populist leader takes command in a liberal democracy. These people don’t recognize or accept the idea that an ambassador or a bureaucrat could be of any use. They only want to deal with other leaders.”

Second federal court judge rejects Justice Department request to swap-out lawyers

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

The judge overseeing the Maryland complaint on the case about the census question has rejected the U.S. Justice Department's request to swap out new lawyers.

According to court documents District Judge George Hazel made it clear "James Burnham, Garrett Coyle, Stephen Ehrilich, Courtney Enlow, Carol Federighi, Joshua Gardner, John Griffiths, Martin Tomlinson and Brett Shumate must all remain on counsel.

He said that he does agree that the attorney general has the authority to choose who shall "attend to the interest of the United States" but that a "change in counsel does not create a clean slate for a party to proceed as if prior representation made to the Court were not in fact made."

Former prosecutors trash Acosta’s excuses for Jeffrey Epstein sweetheart deal

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

A cadre of former federal prosecutors are outraged at the "sweetheart" legal deal that accused child molester Jeffrey Epstein scored from Labor Secretary Alex Acosta when he was a U.S. Attorney.

Had Acosta not gotten a lesser charge in his plea deal there would have been a significant sentence in federal prison. Instead, Epstein spent less than 10 hours a day 6 days a week in a county holding cell.

You can see the comments from federal prosecutors below:

Acosta's comments assume there was an arbitrary time point where they had to cut off the investigation. That's not true, if they lacked sufficient evidence they could have continued to investigate. That "new evidence" he's glad SDNY prosecutors found was available back then too.

