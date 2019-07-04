Internet responds to Trump’s speech flub with #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories: ‘One if by sea, three if by air’

President Donald Trump had an accidental flub while reading his Fourth of July speech on the teleprompter. According to Trump, the U.S. Army, which was founded in 1775 protected the country by shutting down the airports.

Trump, seemingly confused about when the flight at Kitty Hawk took place, celebrated the work of grounding all aircraft in the 1700s that didn’t yet exist.

One person differed on the claim that Trump made it about the Revolutionary War. Instead, Trump used it in a section about the War of 1812, which was a mere 91 earlier.

I missed this one. Apparently there were airports during the War of 1812. I did not know that. #BiffHistory https://t.co/qZx6fCoayL — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) July 5, 2019

The internet didn’t waste any time unleashing their own hilarious Revolutionary War stories about what they experienced when the “airports” were closed.

You can read the best of the best below:

Adding “Airports” to the text of the TelePrompTer speech on War of 1812? Well played Deep State. Well played. #TrumpParade #Worst4thEver https://t.co/47RqeSZ2Ws — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) July 5, 2019

Dearest Harold, Please expect a delay of about a fortnight. I've been detained by security forces for carrying three extra ounces of moisturizer. Again. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — 🏝 Kim (@kim) July 5, 2019

#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories

Even back then, there were always Flight Delays on Colonial Airways, since there were no airplanes.

The good news was the Baggage Claim lines were always short. Just ask Wilbur Ross who worked there/#TrumpParade #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/Yqi7aofUh5 — Covfefe Jones- Crocked & Loaded, like a Potato👑 (@King_Of_Shade) July 5, 2019

[Valley Forge, March 1778] SOLDIER: But Gen. Washington, how will we defeat the British? Our shoes have been destroyed by the harsh winter. WASHINGTON: No matter! We're flying American and TSA makes passengers remove their shoes. Onward!#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Nicholas M. (@redstickprez) July 5, 2019

Dearest Martha,

Please ensure to pack our socks. We shant ride in the flying carriage whilst having our feet exposed.

George#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/yksgtGK5A1 ADVERTISEMENT — ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) July 5, 2019

Please stop opening the exit door inflight. Just to remind everyone: the outhouse is on the "inside" of the plane. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Steve Kish (@skishman) July 5, 2019

PAUL REVERE: British Airways is coming!!! British Airways is coming!!! #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — OliveBranchforPeace (@olivestemstrong) July 5, 2019

It's always difficult for me to store my picture ID in the overhead because my best pic is a 6 foot portrait of me riding my horse. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Steve Kish (@skishman) July 5, 2019

(Boston, 1775) Remember Paul, 1 lantern if the British invade by land, 2 if by sea, and 3 if by Air, Ok? #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Nik Childers (@Truckeepix) July 5, 2019

You are now free to move about the colonies. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Bill (@SurLaColline) July 5, 2019

We beat the British because they had to connect through Atlanta. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Steve Kish (@skishman) July 5, 2019

Little known fact: The Boston Tea Party was *not* in anger over British taxation but rather because Spirit Airlines decided to start charging for tea on flights. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories https://t.co/buhdrH82en — Nicholas M. (@redstickprez) July 5, 2019

We defeated the British when the U.S. Army killed power to the escalators and announced a last minute gate change at the end of a different terminal. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Carolyn ⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ (@carolyncredible) July 5, 2019

From the flight deck: If you look out the left-hand side of the aircraft you will see George Washington crossing the Delaware. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Al Partridge (@uselink126) July 5, 2019

Martha, I fear we've hit a massive delay in our departure times, as we have been forced to check our muskets and duffle bags in. With each second that passes, I become less certain of my ability to obtain a windo seat. Tis a regrettable situation.#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — FourLightsForever (@MsBitchHands) July 5, 2019

Through jests and tomfoolery in the TSA line our boys succeeded in closing every airport in the colony, nary a musket nor ammunition betwixt us. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — pamela hathaway (@HamelaPathaway) July 5, 2019

The traitor Benedict Arnold was captured at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport when he was caught tapping his shoes next to the stall occupied by British Army Major John Andre #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Michael Stevenson (@Michael20288340) July 5, 2019

If Washington hadn't secured the airport the Bowling Green Massacre would have been much worse.#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Jim (@outinthetrees) July 5, 2019

#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories

Soldier's letter to home: "wait for me my love, the battle of Jet Blue will soon end and I will return to you post haste on standby through ATL on Delta" — Indivisible TDCA (@I_TDCA) July 5, 2019

Dearest Martha,

I write you as I fly over the Delaware.

Our men are despondent, we are down to our last packet of peanuts and my seat back will not recline.

We will not lose hope.

George#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — ASomewhat Stable Genius (@thekendra) July 5, 2019